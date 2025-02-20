Yamaha Motor Canada appoints new president

James Matthews has been appointed as the new president of Yamaha Motor Canada. James will immediately step into his new role, with Past-President Dean Burnett supporting the transition through February.

Matthews began his Yamaha career in early 2017 as general manager of Yamaha Motor Finance Canada (YMFCA), the captive finance arm of YMCA. Two years later, he was promoted to vice president and board member and subsequently served as president of YMFCA. In early 2024, Matthews moved to Yamaha Motor Canada Ltd. to lead the corporate services functions as senior vice president.

“Leading YMCA has been a highlight of my career. The Canadian dealers and consumers have a passion for the outdoors that is truly amazing to witness,” says Burnett. “I’m very excited about where James will take the company. I’ve worked directly alongside James for the last three years, and I can tell you that he not only has a passion for Yamaha Motor Canada, he has a strong dedication to his employees and a drive to look for creative ways to win. I am confident in him and his ability to lead YMCA to future success.”

Before joining Yamaha, Matthews worked in the financial services industry for 22 years in various roles and businesses around the world, including South Africa, the UK, Australia and Canada.

“I’m very proud to accept this new role. Yamaha Canada is focused on providing lifelong memories by connecting people through unique Canadian outdoor experiences. In our busy, sometimes chaotic lives, this purpose is meaningful,” comments Matthews. “We’re committed to working with our regional and global affiliates – and the best dealer network in Canada – to deliver on this day in and day out.”

Burnett, who recently celebrated his 30th anniversary with Yamaha, will return to Yamaha Motor U.S. after three years serving as president and managing director of YMCA. Burnett will assume a leadership role within the Yamaha Marine Business Unit (YMBU), reporting directly to Ben Speciale, president of YMBU. Burnett will work closely with Speciale and his executive team to assist in leading the YMBU in achieving long-term objectives.

Yamaha Motor Canada was incorporated in 1973 and has about 400 dealers across Canada.