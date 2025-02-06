Yamaha Motor Canada announces 2025 Elite Dealers

Yamaha Motor Canada and Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation Canada have announced the Yamaha Elite Dealers for 2025. This year, 43 dealers from across the country have achieved Elite status, with 18 of those dealers recognized for the fourth year in a row.

To achieve Elite status, Yamaha dealers undergo a thorough year-long performance evaluation of all areas of their business, including customer feedback, online presence, showroom, staff, and more. This ensures that Yamaha Elite Dealers provide exceptional experiences to every customer, both online and in-person, from the moment they start their search to when they pick up the keys to their new Yamaha.

The 2025 Yamaha Elite Dealers

ABERFOYLE POWERSPORTS – Puslinch, ON

BRACEBRIDGE YAMAHA – Bracebridge, ON

CARLETON PLACE MARINE* – Carleton Place, ON

DENNIS MOTORS* – Ellerslie, PE

DEWILDT MARINE AND POWERSPORTS – Innisfil, ON

DUNFORDS POWERSPORTS AND MARINEHAVELOCK – Havelock, ON

ÉVASION SPORT* – Laterrière, QC

FENELON FALLS MARINA* – Fenelon Falls, ON

G.A. CHECKPOINT – Port Coquitlam, BC

GAUTHIER MARINE – Val-d’Or, QC

GEORGIAN BAY YAMAHA – Victoria Harbour, ON

GRÉGOIRE SPORT* – Lourdes-de-Joliette, QC

HARRICANA AVENTURES AMOS* – Amos, QC

IRWIN SUPPLY (CORNWALL) – Cornwall, ON

KELLY’S CYCLE CENTRE* – Hamilton, ON

LIBERTY CC (The Shack) – Truro, NS

MACLEAN’S SPORTS – Fredericton, NB

MONTO RENO MARINA – Lefroy, ON

MOTOS THIBAULT SHERBROOKE – Sherbrooke, QC

MOTOSPORT ST-CÉSAIRE* – St-Césaire, QC

MOTOSPORTS (OF TRENTON) – Trenton, ON

NORTHSIDE MOTORSPORTS – Edson, AB

O’BRIEN’S SALES & SERVICE – L’anse au Loup, NL

OTTAWA VALLEY YAMAHA MOTORSPORTS & MARINE – Petawawa, ON

OUTDOORS (1983) – Gander, NL

P. LABONTÉ & FILS* – Mont-Joli, QC

PARKER MARINE (COURTENAY)* – Courtenay, BC

PERFORMANCE VOYER – St-Raymond, QC

PORT BOAT HOUSE* – Port Alberni, BC

QUAD EXPERT* – Hammond, ON

RIVERSIDE MARINE St. – Albert, AB

SCIE ET MARINE FERRON* – Ville-Marie, QC

SEAMASTERS SERVICES* – Dartmouth, NS

SERPA MOTORSPORTS POWERSPORTS & MARINE – Aurora, ON

SOUTHWEST MARINE AND POWERSPORTS – Grand Bend, ON

SPORT TARDIF – Vallée Jonction, QC

SUDBURY YAMAHA SUPERSTORE – Sudbury, ON

TAYLOR’S MARINE AND RECREATION – Harbour Grace, NL

TERRY’S CYCLE* – Weyburn, SK

TOMPKINS OUTDOORS* – Emo, ON

TRU-NORTH YAMAHA RV & MARINE* – Prince Albert, SK

WEST END SPORTS – Beresford, NB

WISEMAN’S SALES AND SERVICE* – Clarenville, NL

(*Dealers who have earned Elite status for four years in a row)

Yamaha Motor Canada congratulates all 2025 Elite Dealers on their efforts and demonstrated commitment to the customer experience. For more information about the Yamaha Elite Dealer Program, visit the Yamaha Motor Canada website.