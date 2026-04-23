Kove Motorcycles to enter MXGP 250 class in 2027: Report

A new manufacturer is preparing to enter the global motocross racing scene, as Kove Factory Racing is planning a multi-year push into the MXGP World Championship paddock beginning in 2027, according to a report from GateDrop.com.

Chinese manufacturer Kove Motorcycles was founded in 2017 and has had success at Dakar and in road racing classes, but the MXGP project is part of a broader trend among OEMs to gain exposure on the global stage. (Photos: Kove Motorcycles)

The move would add to a growing list of OEMs expanding their presence in elite motocross competition. In recent seasons, brands like Ducati and Triumph Motorcycles have increased their racing investments across both European and U.S. motocross platforms, signaling renewed manufacturer interest at the highest levels of the sport.

Phased entry beginning in 2027

According to the report, Kove’s initial racing effort will begin in 2027 with a two-rider program in the EMX250 Championship, a key development series that often serves as a pipeline to world championship competition.

Kove’s initial racing effort will begin in 2027 with a two-rider program in the EMX250 Championship, which is a pipeline into the world championship. The team plans to fully enter MX2 in 2028, after development in the EMX250 class.

The program is expected to expand into the MX2 World Championship as early as 2028, contingent on development progress and on-track results.

Development work is already underway, with testing of the team’s new 250cc race platform reportedly set to begin as the manufacturer builds toward its competitive debut.

Experienced leadership guiding the effort

A central figure in the project is Tom Steensels, who brings prior Grand Prix experience from his time running the TBS Conversions program. Steensels confirmed the timeline and outlined the team’s early focus on testing and development.

He added that the plan calls for two riders in the debut season, with a potential step up to MX2 competition the following year if progress meets expectations. Early dyno testing has shown promising results, according to Steensels, as the team prepares for initial track testing.

Growing competition in global motocross

Since Kove’s first Dakar in 2023, their goal has been to earn the trust of more riders. The motocross project will look to emulate their success at the iconic rally event.



Kove’s planned entry is part of a broader trend of manufacturers using participation in motocross racing for marketing and product development, and MXGP fits the bill. New investments and factory-backed efforts have intensified competition in recent years, with many brands eyeing a foothold in both development classes and premier categories.