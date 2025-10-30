Ducati’s newly formed factory team will make its Supercross debut in Anaheim

Ducati North America announced the new Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Supercross and Pro Motocross team will debut at the Anaheim 1 Supercross on Jan. 10, 2026.

Ducati made its U.S. motocross debut in July at the MXGP Championship. Ducati will make its Supercross debut in Anaheim, California, in January. (Photo: Ducati)

Ducati’s off-road division, Corse Off-Road, has been developing the Desmo450 MX — its first-ever motocross bike — across Europe with some early success. In 2024, Ducati made its world championship debut in the Netherlands, capturing its first motocross title in the Italian MX1 Prestige Championship. In 2025, at the MXGP Championship, the Desmo450 MX landed two podium finishes.

Ducati first made its North American motocross debut in July at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at RedBud. Soon after the debut, Ducati brought the Desmo450 MX to U.S. dealerships.

Both of Ducati’s partners, Red Bull and Troy Lee Designs, have been major players in AMA Supercross. Red Bull has been recognized for its commitment to athlete development, team support, and elevating the sport’s global visibility. Troy Lee Designs has played a key role in AMA Supercross, blending art and speed with bold designs and craftsmanship.

“From the very first test, our goal was clear — to bring Ducati’s racing DNA into the world of Motocross and Supercross. Not only to participate, but to compete at the highest level.” — Paolo Ciabatti, general manager of Ducati Corse Off-Road.

Ducati says the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing team riders’ lineup and official custom liveries will be unveiled before the 2026 season kicks off.