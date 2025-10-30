DucatiLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Ducati’s newly formed factory team will make its Supercross debut in Anaheim

The StaffOctober 30, 2025

Ducati North America announced the new Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Supercross and Pro Motocross team will debut at the Anaheim 1 Supercross on Jan. 10, 2026.

Ducati made its U.S. motocross debut in July at the MXGP Championship. Ducati will make its Supercross debut in Anaheim, California, in January. (Photo: Ducati)

Ducati’s off-road division, Corse Off-Road, has been developing the Desmo450 MX — its first-ever motocross bike — across Europe with some early success. In 2024, Ducati made its world championship debut in the Netherlands, capturing its first motocross title in the Italian MX1 Prestige Championship. In 2025, at the MXGP Championship, the Desmo450 MX landed two podium finishes.

Ducati first made its North American motocross debut in July at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at RedBud. Soon after the debut, Ducati brought the Desmo450 MX to U.S. dealerships.

Both of Ducati’s partners, Red Bull and Troy Lee Designs, have been major players in AMA Supercross. Red Bull has been recognized for its commitment to athlete development, team support, and elevating the sport’s global visibility. Troy Lee Designs has played a key role in AMA Supercross, blending art and speed with bold designs and craftsmanship.

“From the very first test, our goal was clear — to bring Ducati’s racing DNA into the world of Motocross and Supercross. Not only to participate, but to compete at the highest level.” — Paolo Ciabatti, general manager of Ducati Corse Off-Road.  

Ducati says the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing team riders’ lineup and official custom liveries will be unveiled before the 2026 season kicks off.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffOctober 30, 2025

Related Articles

Ducati powered by a solid-state battery

Ducati bike used as prototype for latest EV battery technology

September 17, 2025
Ducati wins sixth straight title

Ducati continues dominance at MotoGP Constructors’ World Championship

September 9, 2025
Stark enters WSX

World Supercross announces Stark Future as first electric team

August 27, 2025
Ducati debuts its off-road bike in the U.S.

Ducati’s motocross bike, Desmo450 MX, hits U.S. dealerships

August 13, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.