Ducati debuts its first-ever motocross bike

The StaffApril 9, 2025

Ducati is taking its iconic brand of high-performance motorcycles off-road, as the company officially made its way onto the motorcross scene with the newly developed Desmo450 MX.

Coming to North America in July, the Ducati Desmo450 MX features a Desmodromic valve system in a 450cc dirt bike engine. (Photos: Ducati)

As the only bike in its category featuring a Desmodromic engine, the Desmo450 MX has a powerful engine delivery and aluminum frame, making it ideal for both professional and amateur riders.

“Over the past 18 months, many people have asked me why Ducati decided to enter the world of professional off-road racing,” says Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding. “The answer is simple: Ducati is a healthy company that generates resources, therefore has the opportunity to grow by opening up to a new segment of enthusiasts.”

The Desmo450 MX features a single-cylinder 449.6 cc engine, the same system used on all Ducati racing bikes, including MotoGP. Thanks to power delivery, which combines torque at low and medium revs with over-rev capabilities, it can maximize every gear ratio at the start and through corners.

The chassis of the Desmo450 MX is based on an aluminum perimeter frame, and the bike’s total weight, without fuel, is 231 pounds.

The lightweight aluminum frame is designed to minimize welds, enhancing the solidity, lightness, and rigidity of the structure. These design choices proved immediately successful in the race with Alessandro Lupino, who became the national champion after winning the first race of the MX1 Italian Championship.

The Desmo450 MX also marks a milestone in the segment regarding electronics. It is the world’s first motocross bike equipped with Traction Control that can accurately assess rear wheel slippage.

The bike, available for order from selected dealers, will arrive in Europe starting in June, followed by its North American launch in July, with an MSRP of $11,495.

