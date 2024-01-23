Ducati reveals Desmo450 MX prototype model

Last October, Ducati made the surprise announcement that it was entering the world of motocross and would be developing a new range of MX bikes for the off-road market in the next few years. Ducati Corse Off-Road, the division in charge of racing activity in motocross, has now presented the two prototypes that will be used by riders Antonio Cairoli and Alessandro Lupino in the 2024 Madonna di Campiglio during the Campioni in Pista event.

Ducati has revealed the prototype motocross race bike Desmo450 MX. (Photos courtesy Ducati)

The Desmo450 MX is the name of the new model, which was presented on the PalaCampiglio stage in the racing livery that it will sport in competition this year in the Italian Motocross Pro Prestige MX1 Championship. The Ducati Corse R&D – Factory MX Team is managed by Corrado and Marco Maddii. The target of this first season of racing is mainly to acquire data and information in racing to contribute to the development of the Desmo450 MX that will go into production in the second half of 2025.

The Ducati Desmo450 MX will be raced in the Italian MX Championship with test riders Antonio Cairoli and Alessandro Lupino.

Ducati MX rider Alessandro Lupino will take part in all the rounds of the Italian Championship, as well as in an intense testing program, in which he will be joined by fellow factory test rider Antonio Cairoli.

The race debut of the Ducati Desmo450 MX is planned for March 16-17 in Mantua, Italy for the first round of the Italian Motocross Championship.

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati, comments: “It is a great pleasure to inaugurate another Ducati racing season in Madonna di Campiglio, a location that perfectly expresses the values of ‘Made in Italy’ of which we are proud ambassadors and which last year represented the starting point of an unforgettable season. The path that has led us to be the best in the world in racing is undoubtedly made up of the hard daily work of these years, but also of our ability to work as a team and have fun while putting our maximum effort into what we do.”

Domenicali reiterates that the entry into motocross is “a clear example that our will to improve and our desire to win have no limits.”