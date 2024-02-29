Janus Motorcycles reveals Gryffin 450 Scrambler

Janus Motorcycles has announced its latest model, the scrambler-styled Gryffin 450. Rider Magazine describes the Janus Gryffin 450 as a classic ’50s and ’60s style with hand-crafted components, and each one made-to-order with the owner’s input and preferences.

The Janus Gryffin 450 will be a made-to-order custom bike that is built in the USA. (Photo credit: Janus Motorcycles)

The Gryffin 450 joins three other models in the Janus lineup: the Halcyon 450, Halcyon 250, and Gryffin 250. It will use the same enduro-inspired air-/oil-cooled 445cc Single as the Halcyon 450, with a claimed 30 hp. The scrambler version will ride on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels and will feature a high exhaust, other adventure-oriented details, and a low weight of a claimed 330 lb.

“The Gryffin 450 is a close sibling to our Halcyon 450, but with some key changes that really make it excel off-pavement,” said Charlie Handsen-Reed, senior design engineer for Janus Motorcycles. “The longer suspension travel, wheel size, lower seat height, and larger fuel tank will be really welcomed by our off-road riders, and trimming another 30 lb off our already feather-weight 450 chassis will be a huge bonus for trailering, van-lifers, and for any adventuresome rider’s peace of mind and confidence.”

The Gryffin 450 comes with a hefty price tag of $13,495 MSRP, but this is a custom-built motorcycle with custom-built components such as hand-welded chassis and fork, hand-rolled fenders, and hand-welded exhaust.

Part of the experience of owning a Janus is the customization of the made-to-order machines with custom components. The Gryffin 450 features motocross footpegs, a headlight cage, pannier racks, highway bars, a skid plate, and a pillion seat, and will come in a range of colors and custom designs.

Janus Motorcycles began taking reservations for the Gryffin 450 on Feb. 23, 2024, and all orders placed in the first 30 days will be First Edition models with serial-numbered plates, limited-edition race plates, engraved components, and commemorative packages.

Many comments left on Rider Magazine’s website highlight the high price of the Gryffin 450, which is $13,495 MSRP, and the fee to place a reservation of $2,995. However, it’s a fair price for a custom bike built in the USA in our opinion. The first bikes are expected to be finished in July 2024.