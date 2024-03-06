HusqvarnaLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Husqvarna confirms Svartpilen 801 production for 2024

The StaffMarch 6, 2024

Husqvarna Motorcycles announced it will unveil the highly anticipated 2024 Svartpilen 801 – on March 19. The all-new model will aim to deliver a combination of performance, agility, and contemporary style for the middleweight bike segment.

Details of the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 will be released on March 19. (Photo credit: Husqvarna Motorcycles North America)

Weighing just 399 lbs and powered by a parallel-twin engine, the Svartpilen 801 offers versatility enhanced by state-of-the-art electronic rider aids, including Easy Shift for seamless gear changes, as standard. As part of an extensive testing process, the Svartpilen 801 prototype was ridden on both a flat-track oval and an ice track. According to the company, this diverse program of sideways action and stunning ice rides on spiked tires played a vital role in developing this versatile motorcycle.

The new Svartpilen 801’s minimalist style creates a unique, scrambler-inspired motorcycle. Its ergonomic bodywork wraps neatly around the engine and frame for unrestricted movement, while the steering damper and adjustable WP suspension provide exceptional comfort on every ride.

Husqvarna says that full specifications and technical data for the Svartpilen 801 will be released on March 19, 2024.

Tags
The StaffMarch 6, 2024

Related Articles

2024 Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph reveals 2024 Daytona 660

January 9, 2024
30th Anniversary Ducati 916

Ducati celebrates the 30th anniversary of the 916

November 14, 2023

KTM reveals 2024 350 XC-F Factory Edition

October 25, 2023
Ducati enters motocross

Ducati to enter Italian Motocross Championship

October 25, 2023
Back to top button