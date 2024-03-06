Husqvarna confirms Svartpilen 801 production for 2024

Husqvarna Motorcycles announced it will unveil the highly anticipated 2024 Svartpilen 801 – on March 19. The all-new model will aim to deliver a combination of performance, agility, and contemporary style for the middleweight bike segment.

Details of the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 will be released on March 19. (Photo credit: Husqvarna Motorcycles North America)

Weighing just 399 lbs and powered by a parallel-twin engine, the Svartpilen 801 offers versatility enhanced by state-of-the-art electronic rider aids, including Easy Shift for seamless gear changes, as standard. As part of an extensive testing process, the Svartpilen 801 prototype was ridden on both a flat-track oval and an ice track. According to the company, this diverse program of sideways action and stunning ice rides on spiked tires played a vital role in developing this versatile motorcycle.

The new Svartpilen 801’s minimalist style creates a unique, scrambler-inspired motorcycle. Its ergonomic bodywork wraps neatly around the engine and frame for unrestricted movement, while the steering damper and adjustable WP suspension provide exceptional comfort on every ride.

Husqvarna says that full specifications and technical data for the Svartpilen 801 will be released on March 19, 2024.