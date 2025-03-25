Ducati is set to release its newest collector’s bike, the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia, a limited-edition model that pays homage to Ducati’s first-place finish at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix.

Ducati announces at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, the new Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia, a limited and numbered collector’s bike that will only yield 163 units. (Photos: courtesy of Ducati)

Announced at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy (MIMIT) by Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali March 20, the new collector’s model is limited to just 163 numbered units.

Domenicali says the 163 unique bikes pays homage to Ducati’s factory rider Francesco Bagnaia and his first-place finish at the Italian Grand Prix.

“The Panigale V4 Tricolore (embodies) Italy’s passion and sporting soul, (and) expressions of our uniqueness on the international scene,” Domenicali says.

Exclusive components include carbon fiber rims, a dry clutch, a racing braking system with 338.5 mm discs, and, for the first time on a production bike, Brembo GP4 Sport Production calipers.

Ducati says this latest model integrates aerodynamics and design with a redesigned chassis and innovative electronic solutions. The Tricolore Italia comes standard with technical features that enhance track performance. It includes five-spoke carbon fiber wheels that enhance the bike’s agility in changing direction and increase its ability to maintain trajectory during acceleration while still leaning.

Other features include a one-of-a-kind front braking system that enhances braking power and performance consistency, and is derived from the Ducati racing versions utilized in the Superbike World Championship.

Like all collectible Ducati motorcycles, this model features a steering plate made from solid aluminum and includes the model’s name, unit number, circuit profile, and an inscription honoring the lap record set by Bagnaia.