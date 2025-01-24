Ducati reports slight drop in 2024 sales results

Ducati concludes 2024 with 54,495 motorcycles delivered worldwide, reflecting a 6% decrease compared to 2023 (58,224). Uncertainties on several fronts characterize the result, according to the Italian manufacturer. Production and logistics issues also impacted the year, negatively affecting deliveries in several markets during the first six months.

Francesco Milicia is the VP of global sales and after sales at Ducati. (Photo: Ducati Holdings SpA)

In terms of volume, the Italian company delivered a total of 9,589 motorcycles (+1%). The United States delivered the second highest units with 6,993 motorcycles (-14%), while Germany secured third with 6,575 motorcycles delivered (-4%).

According to Ducati, Spain experienced the most significant growth in Europe, recording a 10% increase. Among the emerging markets, South America stood out at +8.4%, and India saw a 6% increase.

The Chinese market recorded a 26% decline compared to 2023, maintaining the negative trend seen last year. Australia also experienced a 25% decrease.

“2024 ended with results that reflect the constant appreciation for the brand and the solidity of the company, despite the complexity of the market and the challenging competitive situation,” adds Francesco Milicia, VP of global sales and after sales at Ducati. “The result must also be viewed in the context of the significant range renewal plan, which in 2025 features the launch of ten new models on the market, inevitably influencing the sales of previous versions.

The Multistrada was the best-selling platform, with 13,069 units (including 10,114 featuring a V4 engine) delivered worldwide. Ducati’s Superbike family, the Panigale, ranks second with 8,456 bikes delivered, followed by the Monster, with 6,344 units sold.

Special editions and collector’s bikes also contributed to Ducati’s the 2024 result, including the Panigale Racing Replica to celebrate the sporting victories of the 2023 season, the Diavel for Bentley, the Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition, the Monster Senna, and the Streetfighter V4 Supreme.

The Diavel V4 won the prestigious Red Dot Award 2024: Best of the Best, the Good Design Award, and a Special Mention at the German Design Awards 2024.

In 2024, Ducati claimed the MotoGP World Championship for the third consecutive year and the fourth time in history. This season was nearly a total domination with 19 out of 20 race wins, 14 podiums, and six races that filled the entire Top 5 with Panigale bikes. Additionally, Ducati secured the manufacturers’ world title in Superbike, the rider’s title in Supersport, and achieved a debut victory with the Desmo450 MX in the Italian Motocross Prestige MX1 Championship.

For 2025, Ducati has introduced ten new models presented in the Ducati World Première 2025 episodes.