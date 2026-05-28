Triumph Motorcycles is once again putting dealer creativity center stage with the return of its Triumph Originals custom motorcycle competition, and this year, two U.S. dealerships will compete head-to-head for a chance to represent America on the global stage.

The United States competition will feature custom builds from Moto Julia in New Orleans and Triumph Columbia River in Portland, Oregon. (Photos: Triumph Motorcycles)

As part of the 2026 Triumph Originals program, dealerships around the world are building one-off custom Scrambler motorcycles inspired by key eras in the model’s history. The United States competition will feature custom builds from Moto Julia in New Orleans and Triumph Columbia River in Portland, Oregon.

The winning American dealership will advance to the global Triumph Originals competition, where entries from seven countries will compete for the overall title. This year’s contest theme, “Time Capsule,” challenges each participating team to reinterpret a defining moment in Scrambler history through modern craftsmanship and design.

Moto Julia’s inspiration for “Warped” came from the idea of a time capsule — but not one that stayed intact. One that got pulled through something it wasn’t meant to survive. Bent, stretched, distorted. “Between running a dealership, managing people, putting out fires, chasing opportunities, and trying to build something meaningful for our customers and our community, it always feels like we’re splitting ourselves in two. Both demand everything. That’s where Warped came from, as noted on Moto Julia’s entry.



Triumph says teams from the U.K., U.S., Spain, France, Italy, China and Canada are participating in the 2026 competition. Each country will collaborate with a local custom workshop to create a unique Scrambler build inspired by a specific decade or cultural era tied to the model’s legacy.

For the U.S. portion of the competition, public voting is now open between the two American dealership entries. Triumph says the national vote gives enthusiasts a direct role in deciding which dealership build will represent the U.S. internationally while also highlighting the customization capabilities of its dealer network.

Triumph Columbia River’s bike is a nod to the Pacific Northwest. “Our love of the outdoors, great roads, and rides where the journey matters more than the destination. Inspiration came from US Forest Service vehicles and a little Smokey Bear nostalgia – growing up in the Rockies, now riding in the PNW. It’s a mix of memory, place, old-school grit, and modern touches.”

Once all national winners are selected, the seven final motorcycles will move on to a global public vote combined with scoring from an expert judging panel. The overall Triumph Original 2026 winner will be announced this fall.

Triumph Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud said the Scrambler platform has long been tied to motorcycle customization culture and off-road racing heritage.

“The Scrambler carries a remarkable legacy, influencing both culture and the competitive racing scene,” Stroud remarks. “This motorcycle started out as a model made by riders, built through personal tweaks and ingenuity, and that same spirit of customization still sits right at its heart today.”

Triumph noted the Scrambler’s roots date back to the 1950s and 1960s, when riders modified street motorcycles with knobby tires, wider handlebars and high-mounted exhaust systems to create off-road “desert sleds.” Riders such as Steve McQueen and Bud Ekins helped popularize the platform through desert racing and endurance competition.

The winning American dealership will advance to the global Triumph Originals competition, where entries from seven countries will compete for the overall title.

The modern Triumph Scrambler lineup returned in 2006 and now includes five variants combining retro-inspired styling with adventure-oriented capability.

Triumph has also launched a dedicated online hub featuring builder interviews, behind-the-scenes content and photos documenting the progress of each country’s custom build throughout the summer.