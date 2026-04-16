Triumph, dealers announce dates for National Demo Days

Triumph dealers from across the country are gearing up for Triumph National Demo Days, where prospective buyers can test drive the OEM’s 30 new and updated 2026 models.

Taking place at dealerships across the U.S. for five weekends in 2026, the Triumph National Demo Days are themed events, with each weekend corresponding to a different category of Triumph’s lineup, including off-road, modern classics, Roadsters, and Tigers/Scramblers.

Triumph National Demo Days kicks off April 18-19 for the Off-Road Demo Days, during which riders will get the chance to test drive the TF 250-X, TF 450-X, TF 250-C, TF-250-E, or TF 450-E. A second round of Off-Road Demos takes place Sept. 12-13 and closes out the schedule.

From May 8-9, the Modern Classics Demo Day offers demos on bikes like the Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Speed Twin 900, Speed Twin 1200, Bobber, or Speedmaster.

The Roadster Demo Day takes place June 19-20 and includes bikes like the Daytona 660, Trident 800, Street Triple 765 RS, or Street Triple 765 RX. The Tigers and Scramblers Demo Day offers the chance to ride some of Triumph’s adventure-focused bikes.

Visit Triumph’s National Demo Days homepage for more details.

List of participating dealerships:

California

Southern California Triumph

Connecticut

Triumph Enfield

Street Stuff Cycles

Florida

Cycles of Jacksonville

Tampa Triumph

Triumph Daytona Beach

Triumph Sanford

Lakeland Triumph

Indiana

Triumph Indianapolis

Triumph Fort Wayne

Elkhart Triumph

Massachusetts

FoxboroTriumph

Michigan

Battle Creek Triumph

Minnesota

Belle Plaine Motorsports

Red River Triumph

North Carolina

Asheville Triumph

New Hampshire

Manchester Triumph

New Mexico

Triumph Albuquerque

Oregon

Triumph Columbia River

South Carolina

D2 Powersports

Texas

European Cycle Sports

Utah