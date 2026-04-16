Triumph, dealers announce dates for National Demo Days
Triumph dealers from across the country are gearing up for Triumph National Demo Days, where prospective buyers can test drive the OEM’s 30 new and updated 2026 models.
Taking place at dealerships across the U.S. for five weekends in 2026, the Triumph National Demo Days are themed events, with each weekend corresponding to a different category of Triumph’s lineup, including off-road, modern classics, Roadsters, and Tigers/Scramblers.
Triumph National Demo Days kicks off April 18-19 for the Off-Road Demo Days, during which riders will get the chance to test drive the TF 250-X, TF 450-X, TF 250-C, TF-250-E, or TF 450-E. A second round of Off-Road Demos takes place Sept. 12-13 and closes out the schedule.
From May 8-9, the Modern Classics Demo Day offers demos on bikes like the Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Speed Twin 900, Speed Twin 1200, Bobber, or Speedmaster.
The Roadster Demo Day takes place June 19-20 and includes bikes like the Daytona 660, Trident 800, Street Triple 765 RS, or Street Triple 765 RX. The Tigers and Scramblers Demo Day offers the chance to ride some of Triumph’s adventure-focused bikes.
Visit Triumph’s National Demo Days homepage for more details.
List of participating dealerships:
California
- Southern California Triumph
Connecticut
- Triumph Enfield
- Street Stuff Cycles
Florida
- Cycles of Jacksonville
- Tampa Triumph
- Triumph Daytona Beach
- Triumph Sanford
- Lakeland Triumph
Indiana
- Triumph Indianapolis
- Triumph Fort Wayne
- Elkhart Triumph
Massachusetts
- FoxboroTriumph
Michigan
- Battle Creek Triumph
Minnesota
- Belle Plaine Motorsports
- Red River Triumph
North Carolina
- Asheville Triumph
New Hampshire
- Manchester Triumph
New Mexico
- Triumph Albuquerque
Oregon
- Triumph Columbia River
South Carolina
- D2 Powersports
Texas
- European Cycle Sports
Utah
- Triumph St. George
- Triumph Logan
- Triumph Ogden
- Triumph Waukesha