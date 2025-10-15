Triumph plans record 33-model launch for 2026

Triumph Motorcycles is preparing for its biggest-ever product rollout, announcing plans to unveil 33 new and updated models for the 2026 model year. The aggressive launch schedule builds on a record-breaking 2025 fiscal year, during which the company sold more than 141,000 motorcycles worldwide — a 136% increase since 2019.

Triumph continues to expand across new segments and markets, supported by a global network of 950 dealers in 68 countries. (Photos: Triumph Motorcycles)

“This momentum we’ve achieved over recent years is extraordinary. Our record sales, expansion into new segments, and the number of upcoming product launches all reflect the quiet optimism we feel about the future. While the market remains challenging for many, Triumph’s focus is clear — delivering motorcycles that are exciting, innovative, and built to the highest standards,” — Paul Stroud, Triumph’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Triumph’s new TF 250-C and TF 450-C.



Ten of the 33 motorcycles have already been revealed, including the all-new competition Enduro and Cross Country off-road models, the Speed Triple 1200 RX, and the Scrambler 400 XC. Triumph’s new TXP electric off-road youth bikes — developed with OSET — are also on their way to dealerships, along with the MY26 TF 250-X and TF 450-X, expected by December.

Triumph will continue unveiling new models through a global announcement series this fall. Following the “Electric Evolution” reveal in early October, “True Originals Never Settle” is set for October 21, and “Made to Upstage” will be introduced on October 28.

Triumph expanded its off-road lineup with the TXP range, marking the brand’s first step into the youth EV market.

Dealers worldwide are expected to host winter preview events to showcase the new motorcycles as they begin arriving over the next six months.

Triumph’s recent success spans multiple categories, from sub-500cc models like the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X — driving strong growth across Asia — to competitive off-road and electric youth markets. The brand has also achieved racing success in AMA SuperMotocross, MXGP, and EnduroGP competition, bolstering its credibility among serious riders.

Despite global market headwinds, Triumph’s investment in product development remains at record levels. The company’s expansion into new market segments and continued racing success signal confidence in the long-term strength of the motorcycle industry and its dealer network.