Triumph expands into youth electric off-road market with new TXP range powered by OSET

Triumph Motorcycles has officially entered the electric off-road youth segment with the launch of its new TXP range, a two-model lineup developed in partnership with electric trials specialist OSET. The move expands Triumph’s off-road portfolio and marks the brand’s first step into the youth EV market, targeting young riders from ages 3 to 7.

Modular setup

The TXP-12 and TXP-16 are engineered from the ground up with age-specific frames, geometry, and controls, giving children an authentic and confidence-building off-road experience from their first ride to early competition.

Triumph’s modular approach with these models allows parents to adapt the bike as the child grows in skill and confidence — essentially two bikes in one platform. (Photos: Triumph Motorcycles)

Each model features lightweight steel construction, adjustable suspension, and a 2-in-1 modular setup that allows easy conversion between XPlore mode (seated off-road) and Trials mode (standing, balance-focused riding). The modular approach allows parents to adapt the bike as the child grows in skill and confidence — essentially two bikes in one platform.

Performance and safety

Both TXP models feature brushless electric motors with smooth, scalable power delivery managed by FOC (Field-Oriented Control) and Active Power Stabilization (APS) systems for precise torque and consistent performance.

The TXP-12 delivers 600W of power, while the larger TXP-16 produces 765W, offering a step-up in torque and speed as riders advance. Each bike features adjustable throttle response, speed, and power settings, enabling parents to customize performance according to their child’s ability and the terrain.

Triumph incorporated extensive safety systems, including magnetic safety lanyards, PIN-protected parental controls, and two-stage startup sequences. IP67-rated waterproofing and diagnostic-ready battery systems ensure durability and reliability across real-world conditions.

Premium build

The TXP-12 weighs just 50 lbs. with a seat height as low as 14.1 inches in Trials mode — ideal for riders aged 3–5. The TXP-16, at 58 lbs., adds longer suspension travel, a larger wheelbase, and hydraulic disc brakes for enhanced control and stopping power for riders aged 5–7.

Both models feature Triumph’s Performance Yellow and Graphite Black livery, echoing the styling of the brand’s full-size off-road machines. Adjustable ergonomics, child-sized grips, and short-reach brake levers make each model approachable for first-time riders.

Collaboration with OSET

The TXP project is the first major product outcome since Triumph acquired OSET in 2022. The collaboration merges OSET’s championship-winning youth trials expertise with Triumph’s engineering and design resources, positioning the TXP as a bridge product between entry-level electric bikes and full-size off-road models.

Nick Bloor, CEO of Triumph Motorcycles, says:

“The TXP range represents an exciting new chapter for Triumph. By combining our off-road race-winning engineering experience with OSET’s proven electric trials technology, we’ve created a product line that empowers the next generation of riders. As a family business, we’re proud to help families ride Triumphs together and share the passion for motorcycling across generations.” Ian Smith, OSET founder, adds:

“Being part of Triumph has given OSET the platform to scale our technology and reach new riders. The TXP range carries forward everything we’ve built — taking fun seriously and building the future of the sport.”

Opportunity and Availability

Triumph is positioning the TXP range as an entry point for young riders — and a strategic link to the brand’s broader off-road portfolio. The models provide dealers with a family-oriented, year-round product that pairs naturally with Triumph’s expanding dirt and adventure lineup.

The TXP-12 is priced at $1,695 USD/$2,395 CAD, and the TXP-16 at $2,295 USD/$3,195 CAD. Both models are available to order now through select Triumph dealerships in North America, with pre-Christmas delivery for early buyers.