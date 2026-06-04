Zeigler earns 20th consecutive Best and Brightest workplace award

The parent company of Zeigler Motorsports has been recognized as one of West Michigan’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For for the 20th consecutive year.

Zeigler Auto Group, which owns and operates the 85,000-square-foot Zeigler Motorsports dealership and action park in Kalamazoo, earned the 2026 honor from the National Association for Business Resources. (Photo: PRNewswire)

Zeigler Auto Group, which owns and operates the 85,000-square-foot Zeigler Motorsports dealership and action park in Kalamazoo, earned the 2026 honor from the National Association for Business Resources, recognizing organizations that excel in employee engagement, workplace culture, leadership, compensation, benefits and professional development.

The milestone places Zeigler among a select group of employers that have maintained the recognition for two decades, reflecting the dealership group’s long-term focus on employee satisfaction and workforce development.

“Michigan is where the Zeigler story began, which makes earning this recognition for the 20th consecutive year especially meaningful,” says Aaron Zeigler, president of Zeigler Auto Group. “This milestone is a direct product of the incredible people across our organization who bring our D.R.I.V.E. core values to life every day through Development, Reputation, Integrity, Vision and Execution.”

According to the company, the Best and Brightest program evaluates employers across multiple categories, including compensation and benefits, employee wellness, engagement and retention, education and development, recruitment, recognition programs, communication, work-life balance, community involvement and leadership performance. Winners are selected following an evaluation conducted by an independent research firm.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Zeigler Auto Group operates 88 franchises across 41 locations in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. The company employs more than 2,500 people and reported estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion in 2025. (Photo: Zeigler Motorsports/Google Maps)

“Winning the West Michigan Best and Brightest Companies to Work For award for 20 years is truly a humbling honor for our teams,” says Mike Van Ryn, VP of talent development. “We owe this to our team members across the group and the level of customer service they provide, as well as the culture they build day in and day out.”

Zeigler Motorsports carries 19 powersports brands and also includes an action park, restaurant, and leadership training center. (Photo: Zeigler Motorsports/Google Maps)

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Zeigler Auto Group operates 88 franchises across 41 locations in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. Beyond its automotive operations, the company maintains a significant powersports presence through Zeigler Motorsports, which carries 19 powersports brands and also includes an action park, restaurant and leadership training center.

The company employs more than 2,500 people and reported estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion in 2025.