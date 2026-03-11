Yamaha Canada names 42 dealers to 2026 Elite Dealer program

Yamaha Motor Canada has named 42 dealerships across the country to its 2026 Yamaha Elite Dealer program, recognizing retailers that meet the company’s highest standards for customer experience and operational performance.

The annual designation highlights dealers that excel across a range of metrics evaluated throughout the year, including customer feedback, digital presence, showroom presentation and staff performance.

Of the 42 dealerships recognized for 2026, 16 earned Elite status for the fifth consecutive year, underscoring consistent performance in the program.

Program criteria

Yamaha said the Elite designation is intended to identify dealerships that deliver top-tier experiences throughout the customer journey — from initial online research to the in-store purchase and delivery process.

Terry’s Cycle in Weyburn, Saskatoon, is one of 16 Yamaha dealers in Canada to earn Elite Dealer status for five years in a row. (Photo: Terry’s Cycle/Facebook)

The program was revamped in 2022 to better align with evolving retail expectations and to ensure participating dealerships demonstrate strong performance both digitally and in-store. Dealers are evaluated throughout the year before receiving the Elite designation.

Dealer recognition

Canadian dealerships recognized as 2026 Yamaha Elite Dealers include:

Alary Sport — Saint-Jérôme, QC

Carleton Place Marine* — Carleton Place, ON

Dennis Motors* — Ellerslie, PEI

Dewildt Marine and Powersports — Innisfil, ON

Évasion Sport* — Laterrière, QC

Fenelon Falls Marina* — Fenelon Falls, ON

G.A. Checkpoint — Port Coquitlam, BC

Grégoire Sport* — Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes, MB

Harricana Aventures Amos* — Amos, QC

Irwin Supply (Cornwall) — Cornwall, ON

Kelly’s Cycle Centre* — Hamilton, ON

Liberty CC — Truro, NS

Liberty CC — Dartmouth, NS

MacLean’s Sports — Fredericton, NB

Mobile Marine (2007) — Huntsville, ON

Monto Reno Marina — Lefroy, ON

Motos Thibault Sherbrooke — Sherbrooke, QC

Motosport St-Césaire* — Saint-Césaire, QC

Motorsports of Trenton — Trenton, ON

Northside Motorsports — Edson, AB

O’Brien’s Sales & Service — L’Anse du Loup, NL

Ottawa Valley Yamaha Motorsports & Marine — Pembroke, ON

Outdoors (1983) — Gander, NL

P. Labonte & Fils* — Mont-Joli, QC

Parkway Powersports — Collingwood, ON

Performance Voyer — Saint-Raymond-de-Portneuf, QC

Port Boat House* — Port Alberni, BC

Quad Expert* — Hammond, ON

R.L. Equipment Sales & Services — Verner, ON

Riverside Marine — St. Albert, AB

Scanalta Power Sales — Hines Creek, AB

Seamaster Services* — Dartmouth, NS

Serpa Motor Sports Powersports & Marine — Aurora, ON

Southwest Marine and Powersports — Grand Bend, ON

Sport Tardif — Vallée-Jonction, QC

Taylor’s Marine and Recreation — Harbour Grace, NL

Terry’s Cycle* — Weyburn, SK

Tompkins Outdoors* — Emo, ON

Tru-North Yamaha RV & Marine* — Prince Albert, SK

West End Sports — Beresford, NB

Wiseman’s Recreation* — St. John’s, NL

Wiseman’s Sales and Service — Clarenville, NL

*Denotes dealers that have achieved Elite status for five consecutive years.

Dealer focus

Évasion Sport of Laterrière, Quebec, is a five-time Elite Dealer winner. (Photo: Évasion Sport/Facebook)

For dealers, the Elite designation serves as a benchmark for customer experience and operational excellence, while also providing recognition within Yamaha’s national dealer network. Yamaha said the program aims to spotlight retailers that demonstrate a consistent commitment to delivering high-quality experiences for powersports and marine customers both online and in person.