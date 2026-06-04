Yamaha updates several YZ models, returning ATVs get new colorways

Yamaha Motor Co. recently announced updates to two segments of its off-road range, including several key updates to 2027 YZ competition motorcycles, and returning a refreshed sport and utility ATV lineup with all-new colorways.

Updates to the engine, frame, suspension and additional components deliver a striking balance between high-performance output and all-day rideability. (Photos: Yamaha Motor Co.)

New off-road motorcycles for 2027 include the YZ250, YZ450FX, and several new youth models.

YZ250F

The YZ250F is the machine behind current West and East Supercross champions Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies, helping lead them to their 250cc title sweep this season.

The all-new 2027 YZ250F adopts significant changes, including a redesigned engine and updated chassis. Most notably, the high-revving engine now delivers a linear response with more power and torque through the rpm range, increasing the redline by 700 rpm.

The YZ250F is the machine behind current West and East Supercross champions Haiden Deegan and Cole Davies, helping lead them to their 250cc title sweep this season.

Other updates include: SuperSport YZF-R1-derived rocker arm, hydraulic clutch, aluminum bilateral beam frame, new engine brackets, braking system, KYB rear shocks, and revised fork settings. MSRP: $9,099.

YZ450FX

The 2027 YZ450FX gets updates to the engine, frame, suspension, and additional components, offering a balance between high-performance output and all-day rideability. The power character is focused on smoother delivery with more controllable low-RPM torque, making it easier to ride in technical conditions. The suspension characteristics have been specifically optimized for longer rides of competitive cross-country racing, providing more initial movement, comfort, and compliance over slippery, rocky, and root-filled terrain.

Overall, Yamaha says the new YZ450FX is easier to ride faster and longer — especially on extremely technical trails.

Youth models

For younger riders, the 2027 YZ85 and YZ85LW have undergone extensive revisions that improve performance and reliability for growing riders.

For younger riders, the 2027 YZ85 and YZ85LW have undergone extensive revisions.

New features include:

MotoTassinari VForce4R reed valve, updated power valve, and a new air filter

Carburetor settings and CDI ignition timing

A heavier flywheel weight

Alloy cylinder head material, water pump impeller, and water pump cover

Clutch friction plate material and judder springs

New engine and swingarm brackets

Sealed front wheel bearings

Quick-action throttle with a smaller operating angle

Water-resistant PVC handlebar pad

The Grizzly remains Yamaha’s flagship utility ATV, combining a 686cc engine with rugged off-road capability, torque- and speed-sensitive Electric Power Steering, four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes, premium Maxxis tires, and independent long-travel suspension.

Yamaha is also bringing back several YZ Motocross, Dual Sport, and Trail bikes for the 2027 model year. See Yamaha’s complete press release for more information.

In addition to the two-wheel off-road release, Yamaha announced it is returning its sport, recreational, and utility ATV models, now with updated colorways across the Grizzly, Kodiak, Raptor, and YFZ families. Check out Yamaha’s full 2027 ATV press release for more details.