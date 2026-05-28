Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Q1 grant recipients announced

Yamaha Motor Corp. announced the first quarter 2026 grant recipients for its Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) program, which awarded more than $237,000 to 13 organizations across 10 states.

The Q1 2026 awards move the initiative closer to its goal of awarding $10 million in grant funding by 2028, which is the program’s 20th anniversary. (Photo: Yamaha)

The latest grants support projects focused on trail restoration, maintenance and construction, track and facility safety improvements, responsible recreation, and long-term land stewardship.

The Q1 2026 awards move the initiative closer to its goal of awarding $10 million in grant funding by 2028, which is the program’s 20th anniversary. In 2025, Yamaha OAI’s total funding exceeded $1 million.

“Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative continues to invest in the organizations doing the hard work required to maintain trails, improve facilities, support safe recreation, and protect access for future generations,” says Steve Nessl, Yamaha Motorsports marketing director.

Yamaha OAI awarded grants to the following organizations in Q1 2026:

Grant recipients and causes

Stewards of the Sierras (Clawson Motorsports, Fresno, CA) will reopen and maintain 100 miles of forest roads and trails in the Sierra Nevada.

(Clawson Motorsports, Fresno, CA) will reopen and maintain 100 miles of forest roads and trails in the Sierra Nevada. Vermont ATV Sportsman’s Association (VASA) (Ronnie’s Cycle Sales, Bennington, VT) will develop a new trail to complete a loop within a trail system that connects to VASA’s statewide network.

(Ronnie’s Cycle Sales, Bennington, VT) will develop a new trail to complete a loop within a trail system that connects to VASA’s statewide network. Trail Mix (Juneau Powersports, Juneau, AK) will open Juneau’s first ORV park, a 35-mile facility, with grant funds covering trail construction materials and equipment.

(Juneau Powersports, Juneau, AK) will open Juneau’s first ORV park, a 35-mile facility, with grant funds covering trail construction materials and equipment. Backcountry Discovery Routes (Dennis Dillon Powersports, Boise, ID) will scout and verify three new BDR-X routes on public lands in Idaho, Wyoming, and Utah.

(Dennis Dillon Powersports, Boise, ID) will scout and verify three new BDR-X routes on public lands in Idaho, Wyoming, and Utah. COMBA: Colorado Mountain Bike Association (Tri City Cycle, Loveland, CO) will develop an elevated trail crossing to create a downhill-only route at Virginia Canyon Mountain Park.

(Tri City Cycle, Loveland, CO) will develop an elevated trail crossing to create a downhill-only route at Virginia Canyon Mountain Park. Indian Creek Valley ATV Club (Hillview Motorsports, Latrobe, PA) trail restoration and maintenance, trailhead improvements, updated signage and maps for the riding area in Indian Head, Pennsylvania.

(Hillview Motorsports, Latrobe, PA) trail restoration and maintenance, trailhead improvements, updated signage and maps for the riding area in Indian Head, Pennsylvania. Kingfield Quad Runners ATV Club (Whittemore & Sons, Skowhegan, ME) will purchase equipment to help manage overgrowth along existing ATV trail corridors around Kingfield, Maine.

(Whittemore & Sons, Skowhegan, ME) will purchase equipment to help manage overgrowth along existing ATV trail corridors around Kingfield, Maine. Les Cheneaux Snowmobile Club (Chippewa Motors, Sault Ste Marie, MI) will support year-round trail maintenance and emergency response across ORV routes on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

(Chippewa Motors, Sault Ste Marie, MI) will support year-round trail maintenance and emergency response across ORV routes on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Michigan Trails and Recreation Alliance of Land and the Environment (Pat’s Motorsports, Greenland, MI) is installing 10 additional trail use counters to support maintenance planning.

(Pat’s Motorsports, Greenland, MI) is installing 10 additional trail use counters to support maintenance planning. NOMADS MX and ATV Club (Cochise Motorsports, Sierra Vista, AZ) will establish well service for dust control and surface protection at its motocross and ATV racing facility.

(Cochise Motorsports, Sierra Vista, AZ) will establish well service for dust control and surface protection at its motocross and ATV racing facility. Pacwest Motocross (Brothers Powersports, Bremerton, WA) will purchase safety lighting and flagger standards, and track signage for the Motowest MX track.

(Brothers Powersports, Bremerton, WA) will purchase safety lighting and flagger standards, and track signage for the Motowest MX track. Star City ATV Club (Priority Tractor & Equipment, Caribou, ME) will repair and replace trail drainage culverts and install new trail signs on the CP Trail system.

(Priority Tractor & Equipment, Caribou, ME) will repair and replace trail drainage culverts and install new trail signs on the CP Trail system. Perris Raceway (Langston Motorsports, Perris, CA) will upgrade safety lighting for blind jump takeoffs, expand water truck operations, and add an AED machine to the facility’s medical supplies.

Yamaha OAI accepts applications year-round and awards funding quarterly. The program prioritizes projects that support safe and responsible outdoor recreation, improve and maintain trails and riding areas, and help protect long-term access to public lands.

The application deadline for Q2 2026 grants is June 30, 2026. Public land managers, riding clubs, land stewardship organizations, and outdoor recreation groups are encouraged to apply.