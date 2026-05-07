Yamaha Financial Services spotlights Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza

Yamaha Financial Services is continuing its Dealer Spotlight series in 2026 by recognizing Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza for its long-running partnership and finance performance.

The Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza dealership was highlighted for its more than 10-year relationship with Yamaha Financial Services and its focus on customer support and retail finance operations. (Photo: Yamaha Motor Finance)

The Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza dealership was highlighted for its more than 10-year relationship with Yamaha Financial Services and its focus on customer support and retail finance operations.

“A couple years ago, we were using quite a bit of other lenders aside from Yamaha Finance,” says Courtney Hupe, RCMP’s sales and finance director. “It wasn’t until I started to build my relationship with Yamaha Finance, when we started to realize all the support that Yamaha Finance was able to give us as a dealership and for our customers.”

Hupe credited the responsiveness of the Yamaha Financial Services team as a key factor in the dealership’s success and growth.

She also pointed to her working relationship with Financial Products Sales Manager Jerry Reese as a major contributor to the partnership.

“My growth and success with Yamaha Finance, I owe it all to Jerry,” Hupe says. “He’s a huge asset and we have such a great working relationship together. I have 100% trust in him to know that my deals and my customers will get taken care of because he’s on their side, as well.”

Yamaha Financial Services said the spotlight reflects the value of long-term dealer relationships built around trust, responsiveness and customer support.

The company encourages dealers to work with their Yamaha Financial Services representatives to explore additional retail and finance opportunities.