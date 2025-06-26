Yamaha Financial Services has recognized Bobby J’s Yamaha of Albuquerque, New Mexico, with its esteemed “Apex Award,” celebrating the dealership’s exceptional legacy, customer service, and longstanding partnership with Yamaha.

Bobby J’s in Albuquerque, the oldest Yamaha dealership in the country, was founded in 1956 by Bobby Johnson. (Photos: Yamaha Motor)

The award is part of Yamaha Financial Services’ ongoing Dealer Spotlight video series, which showcases standout dealerships across the powersports industry. Bobby J’s, the oldest Yamaha dealership in the country, was founded in 1956 by Bobby Johnson. Now in its third generation of Johnson family leadership, the dealership remains a cornerstone of the Albuquerque powersports community.

Led today by Keith Johnson, the grandson of the founder, Bobby J’s continues to uphold a family legacy rooted in racing and rider advocacy. Keith, who first rode a motorcycle at the age of three, credits the store’s continued success to a commitment to treating customers like family. “When you come in as a customer, you get the whole dealership tour,” he says. “You’ll want to come back because you know who’s here to help you.”

This philosophy, dubbed the “Ticket to Rip It,” aims to create a welcoming, informative first experience for every customer—from sales to service to parts. That personal connection has helped the dealership build lasting relationships with riders across generations.

Yamaha Financial Services praised Bobby J’s not only for its retail and community achievements, but for its collaboration in finance and F&I services. “Working with Yamaha Financial Services has greatly improved our business,” Keith said. “They’ve really helped us with financing, warranties, GAP coverage—you name it. It’s a real partnership.”

Yamaha plans to continue honoring outstanding dealers like Bobby J’s through its Dealer Spotlight series.

