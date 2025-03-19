Yamaha Motor Finance launches video series spotlighting dealers

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, U.S.A., (Yamaha Financial Services) has introduced the first in a series of dealer spotlight videos highlighting its key business partners. These quarterly videos aim to showcase how Yamaha Financial Services values its dealer network and their contributions to the growth of the finance business.

Nominations for this recognition are accepted year-round, and the Yamaha leadership team ultimately decides which dealers to highlight based on various criteria, ranging from business achievements to inspiring personal stories.

For Q1 2025, Yamaha Financial Services selected Cycle Springs Powersports of Clearwater, Florida, as the inaugural dealer spotlight. Cycle Springs had a successful 2024 and led all dealers in finance originations, earning them a 2025 Top Tier Dealer spot.

Left to Right: Andrew Riffee, Nick Waddell, Scott Larguier, Peter Dimmitt, Vera Oh, and Bruce Scott. (Photos: Yamaha Financial Services)

Their strong relationship with YMFC has allowed them to thrive as the “dealership of choice,” says Nick Waddell, general manager of Cycle Springs. “Our people have the availability and the ability to contact someone directly and work through our deals directly with a decision-maker.” This close-knit strategy fosters a strong partnership between the dealership and the brand, allowing Cycle Springs to succeed with their customers.

Yamaha Financial Services honored Cycle Spring’s exceptional performance by presenting an award plaque and providing a catered lunch to all dealership staff. Representatives from Yamaha Financial Services corporate and the local Florida Financial Products Sales Manager (FPSM) were in attendance for the occasion.