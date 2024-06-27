John Thacker has been elected to the office of president and CEO of Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA (YMFUS), effective June 24, 2024.

Thacker joins YMFUS with nearly 30 years of experience in financial services, including leadership roles at Ford Credit and, most recently, Hyundai Capital America. His deep experience in sales, marketing, and operations, along with a proven track record of creating value for dealers and customers, will be instrumental in helping the organization continue its growth plans.

“We are pleased to welcome John to the team. John’s appreciation for the captive finance model and his proven track record of building teams with a customer-first mindset will strengthen our capabilities and enhance our focus on delivering exceptional value to all our stakeholders.” Jeff Young, chairman, YMFUS and president and CEO of Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, the parent company for YMFUS

“I’m excited to join the Yamaha team at this pivotal point in the expansion of the U.S. business,” says Thacker. “There’s a great foundation that has been built, and I’m eager to work with the team to accelerate the growth and continue providing our dealers with the tools they need to expand their businesses.”

In addition, Young says that Thacker’s vision for the organization includes expanding market presence, increasing operational efficiency, and implementing innovative solutions that leverage cutting-edge technology and market insights. “We are confident that his leadership will drive our organization’s growth and significantly contribute to our overall company objectives.”