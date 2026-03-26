HISUN Motors USA promotes Zegin Braun to VP of sales

HISUN Motors USA has promoted Zegin Braun to vice president of sales, tasking him with leading both dealer and retail sales channels across North America as the company looks to further align its go-to-market strategy.

Zegin Braun, who most recently served as national sales manager, will now oversee a unified sales structure designed to improve execution, strengthen partner relationships and support continued growth across the business. (Photo: HISUN Motors USA)

Braun, who most recently served as national sales manager, will now oversee a unified sales structure designed to improve execution, strengthen partner relationships and support continued growth across the business.

Dealer and retail alignment

The move brings dealer and retail sales leadership under one umbrella, a shift the company says will create better coordination across channels and improve how products are brought to market.

“Zegin has been a strong contributor to our growth and understands how to support both our dealer network and retail partners,” says King Dai, CEO of HISUN. “As we continue to grow, his leadership will be important in helping us build a more aligned and effective sales organization.”

The transition follows the planned retirement of Ryan Daugherty, vice president of retail sales.

“As I transition toward retirement, I am proud of the partnerships we have built and the progress HISUN Motors USA has made expanding its retail presence,” Dauherty says. “Zegin brings strong leadership and a deep understanding of our partners, and I am confident he will continue strengthening the foundation we have built.”

Deep dealer experience

Braun brings more than 25 years of experience in the powersports and motorsports industry. He joined HISUN as a district sales manager, working closely with dealers to improve engagement and expand market presence, before being promoted to national sales manager.

Prior to HISUN, Braun held leadership roles with Parts Unlimited and Tucker Powersports, and also has a background in professional motocross, supercross and motorsports broadcasting.

“Zegin has earned this role through consistent leadership, strong dealer relationships and a clear understanding of how to build and scale a high-performing sales organization,” says Charles Kim, chief product and marketing officer. “His leadership will be critical as we continue expanding our product platforms and strengthening alignment across product, sales and marketing.”

Growth outlook

In his new role, Braun will focus on aligning sales strategy across HISUN’s independent dealer network and national retail partners, while supporting continued expansion of the brand’s side-by-side and ATV lineup.

“I’m excited to take on this role and continue building on the momentum we’ve created,” Braun says “We have a strong foundation across both dealer and retail channels, and I’m looking forward to continuing to support our partners and customers as we grow.”

For dealers, the leadership move signals continued emphasis on improving coordination between retail and dealer channels — an area that has become increasingly important as OEMs balance multiple paths to market.