Massimo Group launches AI security platform initiative 

Massimo Group is officially launching its artificial intelligence patrol platform initiative, just the latest step in the company’s expansion into AI-powered security infrastructure, autonomous patrol systems, and intelligent robotics applications.

Massimo believes its platform is positioned to address a large and growing security market across several settings, including residential communities, industrial facilities, parks, school campuses, and commercial properties. (Photo: Massimo Group)

Massimo’s AI intelligent patrol platform is being developed by leveraging its existing electric cart and utility vehicle platforms and upgrading them into AI-enabled autonomous patrol vehicles. By combining these upgraded unmanned patrol vehicles with spherical security robots and drone coordination systems, Massimo aims to create an integrated ground-mobile-air patrol ecosystem capable of supporting continuous security monitoring, intelligent route patrol, abnormal event detection, and coordinated response across large-area environments.

The manufacturer believes its platform is positioned to address a large and growing security market across several settings, including residential communities, industrial facilities, parks, school campuses, and commercial properties.

The initiative is designed around a coordinated intelligent patrol architecture integrating:

Autonomous AI patrol electric vehicles

AI-powered spherical security robots

Intelligent drone coordination systems

The announcement follows the execution of a strategic supplemental cooperation agreement between Massimo and Shenzhen Zikongjian Robot Co., Ltd. focused on the joint development of next-generation intelligent spherical patrol robots and related autonomous security technologies.

According to the cooperation framework, the parties plan to jointly develop intelligent robotic security products featuring autonomous navigation, environmental sensing, AI-powered behavioral analysis, real-time abnormal event recognition, cloud-connected command systems, and coordinated multidevice response capabilities. The future platform is also expected to integrate unmanned patrol vehicles and drone systems to create a scalable AI-driven intelligent patrol ecosystem.

Massimo further confirmed that development work on prototype autonomous patrol vehicles has officially commenced, including AI-enabled driverless patrol electric vehicle systems designed for continuous operation in commercial and community security environments.

“Massimo is entering a new phase of intelligent platform development,” says company CEO Quenton Petersen. “We believe the future of patrol and facility security systems will increasingly move toward integrated AI ecosystems combining autonomous vehicles, intelligent robotics, and aerial coordination capabilities.”

The company says commercial deployment timelines will depend on continued development progress, testing results, regulatory considerations, and market conditions.

Massimo seems to be all-in on AI. Most recently, the company signed a letter of intent to acquire AI-tech firm FST and, last October, it deployed Claude AI to strengthen dealer and customer support.