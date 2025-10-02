ATVDealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesUTV

Massimo deploys Claude AI to strengthen dealer, customer support

The StaffOctober 2, 2025

Massimo Group has integrated Claude AI, developed by Anthropic, into its Oracle NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

Massimo expects the integration to shorten product development cycles, improve supply chain coordination, and enhance dealer and customer support. (Massimo Group file photo)

The company says the move is designed to improve efficiency across sales, supply chain, finance, marketing, and customer service, while giving dealers faster support and more responsive service.

“Artificial intelligence and cloud-based ERP systems are reshaping how companies compete,” says David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group. “By combining Claude AI with Oracle NetSuite, we’re deploying tools that boost productivity, speed up decision-making, and elevate customer experiences.”

Massimo expects the integration to shorten product development cycles, improve supply chain coordination, and enhance dealer and customer support as the company prepares for continued growth into 2026.

Tags
The StaffOctober 2, 2025

Related Articles

Can-Am reveals MY26 models

BRP will make return to AIMExpo, to speak on EV panel

September 24, 2025
Massimo has filed for an IPO on Nasdaq

Massimo adds electric UTV to its vehicle lineup

September 18, 2025
Max Materne

The Turn Around Project: Episode 3 — reflections, roadmaps and results

September 16, 2025
Car Dealership

Lessons from auto dealers: processes, response times, ‘invisible’ opportunities

September 10, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.