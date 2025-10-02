Massimo deploys Claude AI to strengthen dealer, customer support

Massimo Group has integrated Claude AI, developed by Anthropic, into its Oracle NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

Massimo expects the integration to shorten product development cycles, improve supply chain coordination, and enhance dealer and customer support. (Massimo Group file photo)

The company says the move is designed to improve efficiency across sales, supply chain, finance, marketing, and customer service, while giving dealers faster support and more responsive service.

“Artificial intelligence and cloud-based ERP systems are reshaping how companies compete,” says David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group. “By combining Claude AI with Oracle NetSuite, we’re deploying tools that boost productivity, speed up decision-making, and elevate customer experiences.”

Massimo expects the integration to shorten product development cycles, improve supply chain coordination, and enhance dealer and customer support as the company prepares for continued growth into 2026.