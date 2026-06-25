Helmet House signs on as distribution partner with FXR Racing

Powersports gear distributor Helmet House and performance motocross and snowmobile apparel brand FXR Racing announced a long-term distribution partnership for the U.S. market.

Helmet House will support the next phase of FXR Racing’s U.S. growth through its sales organization, robust dealer programs, and service capabilities built to support powersports retailers nationwide. (Photo: FXR Racing)

The partnership allows FXR Racing to provide U.S. dealers greater access to the brand’s complete product lineup of motocross, snowmobile, off-road, and lifestyle products through Helmet House’s nationwide dealer network and distribution infrastructure.

FXR Racing says it will continue to focus on its core strengths as a passion-built, rider-first brand dedicated to product innovation and building some of the best gear for dirt and snow. Helmet House will support the next phase of FXR Racing’s U.S. growth through its sales organization, robust dealer programs, and service capabilities built to support powersports retailers nationwide.

“This partnership lets us do more of what FXR Racing does best — designing and building the best snow and moto gear in the world — while getting it into more dealers’ hands faster. Our dealers and riders are going to feel the difference in availability and service.” — Brian Danielson, CEO, FXR Racing

The partnership also creates new opportunities for powersports dealers that may not have previously carried the FXR Racing brand. By utilizing established Helmet House relationships, sales support, and dealer programs, retailers can more easily bring FXR Racing’s product offering to their customers.