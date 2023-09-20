Cardo, Helmet House team up to expand dealer distribution

Cardo Systems has announced a new partnership with Helmet House. The collaboration will help in expand the distribution of Cardo Systems’ communication solutions, including the PACKTALK EDGE, through Helmet House’s extensive network of dealer locations.

As a pioneering force in the powersports industry for over 50 years, Helmet House has consistently brought the most sought-after products to the motorcycle industry. This new partnership with Cardo underscores their mission, according to the distributor.

“Cardo Systems has always strived to create communication solutions that redefine the motorcycle experience,” says Alon Lumroso, CEO at Cardo Systems. “Partnering with Helmet House aligns perfectly with our mission to bring innovative technology to riders, enabling them to stay connected and safe on their journeys.”

This collaboration brings together two powerhouses in the powersports markets, solidifying their joint commitment to shaping the future of motorcycle communication. The combined expertise of Cardo Systems and Helmet House promises to revolutionize the way motorcyclists connect and communicate on the road.

Dave Bertram, CEO of Helmet House, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “The Helmet House team is proud to partner with Cardo to further develop the footprint of quality dealers across the United States. Cardo’s strong commitment to ongoing innovation and improvement of their communication devices is impressive, and we are so excited to add the brand to the rest of our premium products sold through our partner dealers.”