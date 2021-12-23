Cardo to display new products at AIMExpo

Plano, Texas-based Cardo Systems has announced a brand-new range of Bluetooth communicators, raising the bar for quality and innovation once again. Dealers attending AIMExpo can view the new Freecom X and Spirit lines.

With Cardo’s continued commitment to its customers, the new range confirms its position in the market as the best option for those demanding the most out of their riding. The new generation of products will feature the most advanced Bluetooth 5.2 chip on the market and a new standard of features, including over-the-air software updates — meaning no cords or cables are needed. In addition, fast charging via USB-C means riders can quickly charge at a pit stop, as 20 minutes of charge time delivers two hours of ride time.

“We are extremely proud and excited to replace our entire Bluetooth product range with two new, exciting product families,” said Alon Lumbroso, Chief Executive Officer, Cardo Systems. “The Cardo Spirit and Cardo Freecom X lineups raise the bar to position itself as the world's best communication system on the market. Regardless of what or how you ride, we are confident we have a communicator for everyone."

The Cardo Spirit is a new product line that delivers all the qualities that made Cardo recognizable as the high-quality brand it is today, at an introductory price of $99. The Spirit is powered by the latest Bluetooth technology and brings all the essentials needed by a rider and combines them with unprecedented attention to detail, build quality and durability. With the ability to connect two riders up to a quarter of a mile, it allows riders to focus on the ride ahead and enjoy seamless connectivity.

The Cardo Spirit HD provides the unbeatable package, with everything a rider will ever want from a Bluetooth communicator at a price of $149. The Spirit HD is powered by the latest Bluetooth technology and is combined with features such as high-quality sound from powerful 40mm HD speakers, FM radio, and 13 hours talk time.

The Cardo Freecom 2x establishes itself as the mid-range, and firm favorite in the sproduct lineup, as the best Bluetooth communicator for two riders. Added benefits include premium Sound by JBL, live intercom and analogue jog-dial. At $209, the Cardo Freecom 2x sets a new standard for Bluetooth communicators with features such as live intercom, an auto-reconnecting Bluetooth connection for two riders.

The Cardo Freecom 2x is waterproof and features over-the-air software updates that provides additional value.

Rounding out the new lineup, at $269, the Cardo Freecom 4x positions itself as the world’s best, fully featured, Bluetooth communicator with a range of three-quarters of a mile for up to four riders. All benefits and features are standard with the addition of an auto-reconnecting Bluetooth connection for four riders.

