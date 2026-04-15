Cardo Systems has introduced two new integrated communication platforms — the PACKTALK-S and 4X-S — designed specifically for Shoei Gen 3 helmets, expanding options for riders seeking a factory-fit communication solution.

The new systems are engineered to integrate directly into the Shoei GT-Air 3, Shoei Neotec 3, and Shoei J-Cruise 3, utilizing built-in communication cavities to eliminate the need for external clamp-on units. (Photos: Cardo Systems)

The new systems are engineered to integrate directly into the Shoei GT-Air 3, Shoei Neotec 3, and Shoei J-Cruise 3, utilizing built-in communication cavities to eliminate the need for external clamp-on units. The result is a streamlined design that maintains helmet aerodynamics, balance, and overall comfort while delivering a factory-installed appearance.

“We’ve heard from riders for years that they love Cardo’s communication systems but want a solution that integrates more seamlessly with their helmets,” says Dan Emodi, chief marketing officer at Cardo Systems. “With the PACKTALK-S, we’ve listened to that feedback to create a system that delivers the full Cardo experience in a helmet-specific integration that riders have been asking for.”

The PACKTALK-S is built on Cardo’s flagship platform and features second-generation Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC), targeting group riders with connectivity of up to 1 mile between units. The system also includes 40 mm JBL speakers and up to 13 hours of talk time.

The 4X-S offers a Bluetooth-based alternative designed for smaller riding groups, supporting intercom connectivity for up to four riders while also incorporating 40 mm JBL speakers for premium audio performance.

Why it matters

The launch reflects a growing trend toward OEM-integrated accessories that enhance both performance and aesthetics. Helmet-specific communication systems can drive higher-margin accessory sales at the point of purchase, particularly when bundled with premium helmets like Shoei’s Gen 3 lineup.

The integrated design also simplifies installation for dealership service departments, reducing labor time compared to traditional clamp-on systems while minimizing fitment concerns.

The integrated design also simplifies installation for dealership service departments, reducing labor time compared to traditional clamp-on systems while minimizing fitment concerns. In addition, the premium positioning of both the PACKTALK-S and 4X-S aligns with customers already investing in high-end helmets, creating a natural upsell opportunity.

The PACKTALK-S is scheduled to be available in April with a U.S. MSRP of $419.95, while the 4X-S will retail for $299.95. Both systems will be available through Cardo’s dealer network and direct channels.