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Motorcycle helmet maker Schuberth adds to its North American rep force

The StaffMay 7, 2026

Schuberth GmbH, a motorcycle helmet manufacturer based in Germany, has expanded its North American rep force by adding sales agencies Register One Sales and The Xplor Group. 

Schuberth says the additions are part of a comprehensive plan to grow the company’s North American presence. (Photo: Schuberth)

Long established in the motorsports industry, Register One’s Doug Register and Brett Gaylord will cover dealer relations and sales in Florida and Puerto Rico. Brandon Olsen of The Xplor Group will focus on growing Schuberth’s dealer base in Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska. 

Schuberth says the additions are part of a comprehensive plan to grow the company’s North American presence. In April, Schuberth named motorcycle industry veteran Chris Bogue as president, who then quickly established a sales force now covering the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico. 

In addition, Schuberth named Hayter Industries as its public relations agency of record to manage communications around its corporate and product initiatives. Company founder Ryan Hayter has more than 25 years of experience working with global brands in the motorsports and adventure lifestyle markets. 

To become a dealer or discover the latest German- and Italian-made motorcycle helmet collection, visit Schuberth’s digital home. 

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The StaffMay 7, 2026

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