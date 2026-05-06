North Carolina dealership sells to Boston-based investor

Avalanche Motorsports in Washington, North Carolina, has officially transitioned ownership from founders Todd and Austin Myers to Brian Zimmerman, an investor based in the Boston area.

Avalanche Motorsports is located in Washington, North Carolina, and sells a range of powersports vehicles, boats, and RVs. (Photo: Avalanche Motorsports/Facebook)

Avalanche was founded in 2005 as a small powersports-exclusive dealership and has since grown to include boats and RVs. It currently carries 10 boat brands, and its powersports brands include Honda, CFMOTO, Kayo, and Kove USA.

The Myers have stayed hands-on with the dealership since 2005, building a team and customer base. They said the decision to sell the dealership stems from looking at different opportunities.

“We’ve put a lot into this place over the years, and we’re proud of what it’s become,” both Todd and Austin Myers said in a statement. “It’s always been about the people, our team, and our customers. We feel good about Brian stepping in and helping take it to the next level while keeping that same feel.”

Zimmerman brings experience across several industries and a focus on building strong teams and improving how businesses run. He steps into Avalanche Motorsports with a lot of respect for what’s already been built.

“This is a strong operation with a great foundation. I’m looking forward to working with the team and continuing to grow the business the right way.” — Brian Zimmerman

Deal facilitators

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions advisers Dan Wilson and Brad Holman facilitated the transaction, helping identify a buyer aligned with the company’s values and long-term potential.

“Todd and Austin built Avalanche Motorsports with the kind of integrity and customer loyalty buyers immediately recognize,” says Wilson. “Our role was to help them navigate the process, protect what mattered most to them, and find a buyer who understood the business beyond the numbers.”

Wilson adds that the outcome reflects the importance of finding alignment between seller priorities and buyer vision: “For Todd and Austin, this was about more than a transaction. They wanted to know that the team, customers, and culture would be in good hands. Brian brought the right combination of operational experience, respect for the business, and enthusiasm for its future.”

Avalanche says its customers will continue to see the same people, the same approach, and the same commitment to taking care of them. Both Todd and Austin will remain at the dealership, serving as manager and service director, respectively.