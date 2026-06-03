The insurance landscape for powersports dealerships continues to shift in 2026, and dealers looking to better understand coverage options, market conditions and renewal strategies will have an opportunity to hear directly from industry risk management experts during an upcoming webinar hosted by the National Powersports Dealer Association.

Presenters of this educational webinar will discuss ways dealerships can position their businesses to achieve more favorable insurance outcomes while managing risk. (Photo: NPDA)

The webinar, titled “State of the Powersports Dealer Insurance Market – Mid 2026,” is scheduled for June 4 from 1-2 p.m. Eastern.

According to organizers, the session will explore how the dealer insurance market is evolving as new insurance carriers enter the space and underwriting perspectives continue to change. Presenters will discuss ways dealerships can position their businesses to achieve more favorable insurance outcomes while managing risk.

The webinar will feature Zachary Materne (a frequent contributor to PSB) and Nicholas Campbell, commercial property and casualty risk consultants with Apiar Commercial Risk Management.

Topics will include key insurance coverages for powersports dealerships, common coverage gaps that can emerge in daily operations, and strategies dealers can use to prepare for policy renewals. The discussion is designed to provide practical guidance for dealership owners and managers navigating an increasingly complex insurance environment.

The webinar is part of the NPDA’s ongoing educational programming to help dealers address operational and business challenges beyond vehicle sales and service.

Registration is available through the event’s Zoom webinar page.