NPDA expands board as membership tops 400 dealers

The National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) has expanded its board of directors following a special election, citing continued membership growth and the need for increased dealer representation.

With NPDA membership surpassing 400 dealers, the association’s bylaws called for additional board seats. New officers were installed at the first board meeting of 2026, and Michael Maledon, CEO of Elway Powersports Group, joined the board.

Dealer-led focus

“Bob is a great operator and a man of character,” says NPDA Vice Chair Jay Goodart, noting Eggstein’s longstanding involvement with fellow Harley-Davidson dealers and participation in NPDA’s Harley-Davidson Dealer Council. “He will be a great asset for advancing our fellow dealers.”

Eggstein said his focus will center on dealer sustainability and industry collaboration.

“I believe strongly that we have both an opportunity and an obligation: to ensure our businesses remain sustainable, to support the employees and customers who depend on us, and to work together as dealers to protect and strengthen the industry we’ve all helped build,” Eggstein says.

Before entering the retail side of the industry, Eggstein spent 25 years in commercial banking, working with Fortune 500 companies on cash management and lending strategies. He purchased and began operating Keystone Harley-Davidson 15 years ago.

“With a big-picture perspective, a strong banking background, and more than a decade of dealership experience, I am dedicated to helping our dealer community thrive and shaping a sustainable future for powersports,” he adds.

Growth drives governance changes

NPDA leadership said the board expansion reflects the association’s continued momentum as it works to represent dealer interests across OEM relations, regulatory issues and industry best practices.

For dealers, the move signals NPDA’s intent to maintain a dealer-driven governance structure as membership continues to expand nationwide.