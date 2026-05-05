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Harley recalls more than 88,000 motorcycles over crankcase pressure issue

The StaffMay 5, 2026

Harley-Davidson is recalling approximately 88,039 motorcycles across multiple 2024–2026 model-year units due to a potential engine issue that could increase the risk of rider injury, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall (NHTSA ID: 26V270000) involves select FLTRX, FLHX, FXBR, FLFB, FLHXU, FLTRXL, FLTRT, FLHXL, and FLHLT models equipped with an airbox baseplate that may have a blocked breather port. The defect can allow pressure to build inside the crankcase. (Photo: NHTSA)

The recall (NHTSA ID: 26V270000) involves select FLTRX, FLHX, FXBR, FLFB, FLHXU, FLTRXL, FLTRT, FLHXL, and FLHLT models equipped with an airbox baseplate that may have a blocked breather port. The defect can allow pressure to build inside the crankcase.

The recall involves certain MY24-26 Touring, Softail, and Trike model motorcycles. The affected bikes may have a blocked breather port due to a supplier manufacturing issue, according to a letter to dealers. A blocked breather port can result in pressure build-up in the crankcase (Photos: NHTSA, Harley-Davidson).

If the dipstick is removed while the crankcase is pressurized, and the pressure is not slowly released before removing the dipstick, oil may be discharged from the fill spout, creating a risk of injury. Accordingly, Harley has voluntarily declared that this condition constitutes a safety defect to allow it to formally recall all affected motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson dealers have been instructed to inspect the breather port and repair any blockage at no cost to owners. Notification letters are expected to be mailed beginning May 11, 2026.

Owners can contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464 and reference recall number 0193 for more information. VIN lookup for affected units is available through NHTSA.

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The StaffMay 5, 2026

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