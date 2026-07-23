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Dealer Spike’s new dealer commitment promises more leads, faster support

The StaffJuly 23, 2026

In 2025, website and digital solutions provider Dealer Spike sat down with its Dealer Advisory Council, made up of 30-plus powersports, marine, trailer, and outdoor power equipment dealers, and asked how the company could deliver stronger support.

Dealer Spike says its new services will provide 24-hour support resolution, 99.7% uptime, and a guaranteed 30% increase in leads for its 6,800-plus dealer customers.

Dealers across the board said they wanted faster support, clearer communication, and greater accountability. And with more than half of website traffic occurring after business hours, Dealer Spike says the feedback was interpreted as guidance on how to help dealerships sell, even when the lights go off.

Dealer Spike says its new services will provide 24-hour support resolution, 99.7% uptime, and a guaranteed 30% increase in leads for its 6,800-plus dealer customers.

“We’ve spent nearly 20 years listening to dealers and building around what they need,” says Jason Lehman, senior vice president of sales at Dealer Spike. “The new Dealer Spike shows how we’re putting that on record, with concrete commitments and real accountability to back them up.”

The new Dealer Spike guarantees include:

24-hour support resolution, with standard website change turned around within one business day.

Faster OEM data updates, so shoppers always see what’s available.

Real-time DMS integration, with zero clicks to publish inventory from dealers’ DMS, and the first to offer real-time Lightspeed DMS sync.

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99.97% uptime, making dealerships always open for business.

Discoverability, with built-in SEO, optimized for how shoppers search in today’s market, including AI-powered and agentic search.

Additionally, over the past year, Dealer Spike says it’s expanded its team to more than 400 customer-facing and creative specialists focused on websites, marketing, and dealer growth. With significant investments in AI-powered product development, expanded leadership capacity, and a 90% support satisfaction rate, it believes the difference in service can be felt even today.

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The StaffJuly 23, 2026

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