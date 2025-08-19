Dealer Spike and Blackpurl have announced a new preferred partnership aimed at simplifying inventory management for powersports dealers.

The integration connects Dealer Spike websites directly with the Blackpurl 2 cloud-based dealership management system, allowing units to flow seamlessly between the two platforms. Dealers enter a unit once in Blackpurl 2, and it automatically populates on their Dealer Spike site with images, specs, and pricing. Listings refresh daily, ensuring accuracy without the need for manual updates.

“Dealers shouldn’t have to manage inventory in multiple places,” says Jason Lehman, senior vice president of dealer sales at Dealer Spike. “With Blackpurl 2, dealers can input inventory once and see it online the next business day—saving time and creating opportunities for future integrations.”

Setup requires no coding or complicated steps. Dealers can request activation directly through their Dealer Spike or Blackpurl representative.