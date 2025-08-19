DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterService ProvidersTop Stories

Dealer Spike and Blackpurl partner to streamline dealer inventory management

The StaffAugust 19, 2025

Dealer Spike and Blackpurl have announced a new preferred partnership aimed at simplifying inventory management for powersports dealers.

The integration connects Dealer Spike websites directly with the Blackpurl 2 cloud-based dealership management system, allowing units to flow seamlessly between the two platforms. (Image: Blackpurl/Youtube screenshot)

The integration connects Dealer Spike websites directly with the Blackpurl 2 cloud-based dealership management system, allowing units to flow seamlessly between the two platforms. Dealers enter a unit once in Blackpurl 2, and it automatically populates on their Dealer Spike site with images, specs, and pricing. Listings refresh daily, ensuring accuracy without the need for manual updates.

“Dealers shouldn’t have to manage inventory in multiple places,” says Jason Lehman, senior vice president of dealer sales at Dealer Spike. “With Blackpurl 2, dealers can input inventory once and see it online the next business day—saving time and creating opportunities for future integrations.”

Setup requires no coding or complicated steps. Dealers can request activation directly through their Dealer Spike or Blackpurl representative.

Johnathan Aguero, senior vice president of revenue at Blackpurl, adds: “This partnership gives dealers an easy way to keep listings up to date while connecting the systems they rely on.”

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffAugust 19, 2025

Related Articles

Segway Super Villain SX20T takes on Vegas to Reno – dealers can watch it live

August 12, 2025
Maxxis dealer promo

Maxxis supercharges dealer incentives with nationwide rollout of ‘Accelerate’ program

August 7, 2025
Young Powersports Euro ribbon cutting

Grand opening welcomes Young Powersports Euro to Utah community

August 7, 2025
Suzuki 4x4x4 promo

Suzuki doubles KingQuad warranty to four years in new ‘4x4x4’ promotion

August 7, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.