Blackpurl launches next-gen DMS: Blackpurl 2

Blackpurl has officially launched Blackpurl 2, its next-generation, cloud-native dealership management platform, designed to help dealers grow faster using the teams they already have.

Blackpurl has officially launched Blackpurl 2, its next-generation, cloud-native dealership management platform, designed to help dealers grow faster using the teams they already have. (Image: Blackpurl)

Built with direct input from dealers across the powersports, trailer, RV, golf car, and equipment industries, designers of Blackpurl 2 say it delivers a cleaner, more intuitive interface with faster performance, flexible access from any device, and role-based workspaces tailored for each department. The company’s goal is to help dealers streamline operations, reduce training time, and enhance the customer experience.

“Every part of the new layout is shaped by real user feedback,” says Lee Pearce, lead designer. “It’s clear, simple, and feels familiar from the moment you log in.”

The new platform includes “lightning-fast” search, mobile-friendly quoting and updates, and intelligent prompts that guide staff through tasks with fewer errors. Enhanced integrations include QuickBooks Online, upgraded website feeds with photos, and multi-location support with single sign-on for dealer groups.

“Blackpurl 2 is about powering intentional growth,” says CEO Mike Wyrzykowski. “It gives teams the tools to close more deals and create more loyal customers, with less friction.”

Available now, Blackpurl 2 features a 30-day activation for new dealerships. For more information or to request a demo at blackpurl.com.