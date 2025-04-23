ProTaper enters moto tire market with SMX 04 and MXT 04 tires

ProTaper, the brand known for its handlebars and controls, is expanding its product lineup with the introduction of its first-ever motorcycle tires. Designed to meet the demands of off-road riders and racers, the all-new SMX 04 and MXT 04 tires bring the ProTaper brand’s performance and durability to the motocross and off-road tire market.

“For years, we’ve been dedicated to providing riders with high-performance products that enhance their experience on the track and the trail,” says Paul O’Brien, brand manager at ProTaper. “With the SMX 04 and MXT 04 tires, we’re bringing that same commitment to quality and innovation to tires, ensuring riders have the traction, control, and durability they need to push their limits.”

The ProTaper SMX 04 is a dedicated motocross tire designed for soft to intermediate terrain. It boasts exceptional grip, precise slide control, and effective absorption of square edge bumps, ensuring a confident and controlled ride. The SMX 04 features polygonal blocks for enhanced straight-line traction and dual stair-side lugs for optimized lean angle stability.

The ProTaper MXT 04 is a versatile tire for off-road racing and recreational riding, ideal for intermediate to hard terrain. Its molded blocks are asymmetrically arranged, providing high stability during hard braking and acceleration. The unique knob and groove tread design offers exceptional braking and stability across various intermediate terrains.

The ProTaper SMX 04 and MXT 04 tires made their debut at dealers at the AIMExpo in Las Vegas in February and are now available at thousands of retailers nationwide, distributed exclusively by Turn 14 Distribution.