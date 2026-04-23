Verge Motorcycles’ solid-state battery technology faces skepticism

What was said to be a breakthrough milestone for the electric motorcycle segment is now facing scrutiny after a criminal complaint filed by a whistleblower suggests the solid-state battery developed by Verge Motorcycles’ subsidiary Donut Lab is not what it claims to be.

Nordic Nano Group claims Verge and Donut exaggerated their claims and misrepresented their ability to take their solid-state battery into mass production. (File photo)

An article published by Science.org reported that a co-founder of Nordic Nano Group — an R&D company working with Donut Lab — told a Finnish newspaper that the technological claims made for its solid-state battery are not true.

Both Donut Lab and Verge claim the new battery technology delivers significantly faster charging and extended range compared to conventional lithium-ion systems. The solid-state batteries were said to enable up to 370 miles of range and add 186 miles in 5 to 10 minutes of charging. Verge also claimed the battery would withstand 100,000 charging cycles — 20 times more than current lithium-ion batteries.

Following the January announcement, Donut Lab received pushback from leading battery manufacturers, including SVOLT out of China, with its CEO calling the technology a “scam.”

In response, Donut Lab launched a website, IDonutBelieve.com, which released technology reports from a Finnish state-owned research company that verifies Donut’s initial claims.

But Lauri Peltola, chief commercial officer of Nordic Nano double-downed, telling the Finnish paper that Donut indeed exaggerated those claims and misrepresented its ability to go into mass production, Science reported.

“I still firmly stand behind everything I said,” he says. “The information that I have says that the battery is not in the state that (Donut CEO) Marko Lehtimäki announced in January,” he says.

Meanwhile, other mainstream solid-state battery producers are still struggling to reach mass production. Semi-solid-state batteries have been developed by other companies, but offer relatively modest benefits over conventional batteries, Science reports.