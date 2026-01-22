E-motorcycle manufacturer Land Moto goes off-road with electric ADV

Electric motorcycle manufacturer Land Moto recently unveiled its first-ever off-road product — the Land Moto District ADV.

Land Moto CEO Scott Colosimo says that the debut of the District ADV will redefine what it means to ride an American-made motorcycle. (Photo: Land Moto)

The District ADV is street legal and equipped for on and off-road riding, thanks to new, fully adjustable long-travel suspension and lace-spoke wheels, creating a true dual-sport machine.

The company says its performance, coupled with an MSRP of $11,200, makes it unique to the electric segment. In comparison, Zero’s electric dual-sport machine, DSR/X electric ADV, features 100hp, 169-mile range, but with an MSRP of $23,000.

“The Land Moto District is already the lightest, most powerful, and least-expensive motorcycle in its class, delivering incredible value with the largest in-class battery and longest in-class range,” says Land Moto CEO Scott Colosimo. “With new parts completely changing the bike from the ground up, we’re not only cementing our position as the best electric motorcycle under $15,000, but we’re also leveling up and offering riders the best electric motorcycle riding experience.”

Visually, the District ADV features stylish front and rear bodywork, a front lighting signature, more aggressive trail- and desert-oriented wheels and tires, and fully adjustable high-travel off-road suspension. Additional highlights include a full-color TFT display.

Lightweight, the District ADV is 240 pounds and features an electric powertrain with an integrated gear reduction box, providing more power, torque, and efficiency.

Upgraded performance

The drivetrain features a new internal permanent magnet motor with an integrated gear reduction box, allowing it to produce more speed, power, torque, and efficiency. District powertrain produces 23hp and 230 ft-lb. of torque at peak, and up to 120 miles of city riding range when equipped with the optional 5.5kWh (nominal) Land Energy Core battery pack.

The external spoked motorcycle wheels’ flexible, multipoint design absorbs impacts by bending and flexing, avoiding breaks possible with rigid cast aluminum wheels. And, unlike traditional spoked wheels, Land X Spoke wheels are truly tubeless.

Land Moto District ADV Ascent Edition

Just 20 limited-production ADV Ascent Edition models will be built on a first-come, first-served basis. Separating this premium model from its standard production siblings is custom lightweight and attractive forged-carbon Aeromax bodywork, with gold anodized-finished Land X Spoke wheels. Ascent Edition models will also receive a 13% boost in maximum torque, improved throttle mapping, and more aggressive regenerative braking. MSRP: $12,700.

Pre-orders for the 2026 Land Moto District ADV are now open with a $100 deposit ($500 for Ascent Edition). The first 20 District ADV models will be built as limited production Ascent Edition models, which will ship Q1 2026. Series production ADV models have an expected ship date of Q2 2026.