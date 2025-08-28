Husqvarna reveals 2026 dual-sport lineup
Husqvarna has revealed its 2026 dual-sport lineup, which includes the FE 350 and FE 501 models. Both machines will begin to arrive at authorized Husqvarna Mobility dealerships starting in the fall.
The competition-derived, street-legal range includes an extensive list of race-tested components. For 2026, new graphics, radiator shrouds, rear fender, and fork guards highlight the visual updates, while a fuel line protector improves durability, and a redesigned fuel tank shape maximizes fuel consumption.
Several technical updates have been made to the WP XACT Closed Cartridge forks for improved suspension performance. Both models now feature polished springs, a new pressure reservoir, and a one-piece hydrostop for enhanced damping characteristics. Complementing the updates, new compression and rebound settings have been introduced to the forks, as well as to the WP XACT rear shock, to retain chassis balance and refine the overall handling of each machine.
The models are also equipped with Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems, ProTaper handlebars, Continental TKC 80 tires, and advanced technology.
Technical highlights:
- New graphics for a classic, Swedish-inspired look
- New radiator shrouds enhance aesthetics and improve ergonomics
- New threaded radiator cap simplifies inspection of the coolant level
- New fuel line protection cap boosts durability
- New fuel tank shape maximizes fuel consumption
- Revised WP XACT Closed Cartridge front forks offer improved damping and overall handling
- WP XACT rear shock features tool-free adjusters and new settings to complement the forks
- Radiator fans maintain optimal engine temperature
- Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems provide performance and reliability
- Perfectly balanced hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame
- Aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability
- High-performance GSK discs offer exceptional braking power
- Offroad Control Unit (OCU) for exceptional reliability and user-friendly serviceability of the electronics
- High-performance LED headlight for exceptional light output
- Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar and ODI grips
- Reliable electric start powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery