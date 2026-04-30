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Husqvarna partners with Octane, Huntington to streamline OPE financing

The StaffApril 30, 2026

Husqvarna Group has partnered with Octane Lending and Huntington National Bank to launch a new financing platform aimed at simplifying the purchase process for outdoor power equipment (OPE) dealers and customers.

The “Huntington Bank Powered by Octane” program enables Husqvarna outdoor power equipment dealers to manage the full sales and financing process within a single digital platform. (Photo: Husqvarna Group/Huntington/Octane)

The “Huntington Bank Powered by Octane” program enables Husqvarna OPE dealers to manage the full sales and financing process within a single digital platform, from prequalification through loan closing. The system offers prime financing through Huntington, while near-prime customers are supported by Octane’s in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial, according to an April 27 press release.

Executives say the platform is designed to improve speed and efficiency at the point of sale, featuring streamlined loan applications, near-instant credit decisions and simplified documentation workflows. Dealers can also customize loan terms and manage transactions through a centralized portal.

“We’re excited to further expand our relationship with Huntington to bring streamlined financing and a better technology interface to Husqvarna OPE dealerships,” says Jon Vestal, EVP and general manager of recreational lending at Octane.

Huntington officials have noted growing demand among dealers and OEMs for digital-first financing solutions that reduce friction in the buying process.

Richard Bennett, director of sales for Husqvarna Group North America, said the partnership will enhance both the retail experience and dealer capabilities, helping drive business growth.

Octane, founded in 2014, supports more than 4,000 dealers and 50 OEM partners across powersports, RV, marine and OPE segments. Huntington Bancshares, based in Columbus, Ohio, operates nearly 1,400 branches across 21 states.

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The StaffApril 30, 2026

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