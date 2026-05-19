Sure-Seal connects with WireCare, strengthens powersports support

Sure-Seal Connections, which manufactures electrical connectors for off-road vehicles and marine applications, announced it has a new distribution partnership with WireCare, a supplier of wire and cable management solutions.

As reported by our sister publication Boating Industries, through the partnership, WireCare will expand access to Sure-Seal’s connector technology for customers in powersports and automotive applications.

Sure-Seal director Rob Venango says the partnership with WireCare is key in supporting industries where exposure to vibration, dirt, moisture, and extreme conditions demands reliable sealed connectivity.

“Working with WireCare allows us to better support customers building and maintaining high-performance vehicles and equipment,” says Rob Venango, director at Sure-Seal. “From off-road vehicles to race applications, reliability is critical, and our sealed connector solutions are designed to perform in those demanding environments.”

Steve Crane, general manager at WireCare, also believes the partnership with Sure-Seal enhances the company’s ability to serve the automotive and outdoor recreational markets.

“Adding Sure-Seal Connections to our offering strengthens our ability to support customers in powersports and automotive markets with durable, IP67-rated connector solutions built to endure tough conditions.”

This collaboration brings Sure-Seal’s connector solutions directly to WireCare customers, which the two companies believe will simplify sourcing for builders, technicians, and engineers who need dependable sealed connectivity in harsh environments.