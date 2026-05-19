Indian joins lineup at expanded Pony Powersports superstore

Pony Powersports Mansfield is expanding its lineup with the addition of Indian Motorcycle, bringing one of America’s oldest and most recognizable motorcycle brands to riders in North Central Ohio.

Pony Powersports Mansfield is expanding its lineup with the addition of Indian Motorcycle, bringing one of America’s oldest and most recognizable motorcycle brands to riders in north central Ohio. (Photos: Pony Powersports Group)

The dealership announced the addition as part of its ongoing expansion at its new superstore in Mansfield, Ohio. The facility features a larger showroom, expanded service department, and increased inventory capacity designed to support the growing powersports business.

Chris Jones, CEO and president of the Iron Pony Motorsports Group, said the move allows the dealership to broaden its premium motorcycle offerings while continuing to grow its footprint across Ohio.

“This is a huge moment for our Mansfield location and the community we serve,” Jones said in a statement on May 15. “Bringing Indian Motorcycle into Pony Powersports Mansfield allows us to offer an even broader range of premium options to our customers while continuing to grow our footprint across Ohio.”

Customers visiting the dealership will now have access to a full lineup of Indian Motorcycle models, along with expanded parts, apparel, accessories, and factory-backed sales and service support.

General Manager Johnie Teders said the addition enhances the customer experience by introducing a brand known for its blend of heritage styling and modern performance.

“This addition represents more than just a new brand — it’s an elevated experience for our riders,” Teders says.

Customers visiting the dealership will now have access to a full lineup of Indian Motorcycle models, along with expanded parts, apparel, accessories, and factory-backed sales and service support.

The dealership announced the addition as part of its continued expansion efforts at its new superstore location in Mansfield, Ohio.

Pony Powersports Mansfield has operated in the Mansfield market since 2016 and has continued investing in facility upgrades and expanded product offerings as part of its long-term growth strategy.