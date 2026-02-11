Two established Northwest Ohio dealerships have joined forces.

Schiets Motorsports and Fox Cycle Works have officially merged to form Throttle Society, creating what ownership describes as a premier regional destination for powersports sales, service and rider community engagement.

The new dealership is now operating out of a 60,000-plus-square-foot facility at 1316 Oak Harbor Road in Fremont, Ohio. The expanded location features a larger showroom, upgraded service bays, a customer lounge and enhanced retail space designed to accommodate a broader mix of motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-sides.

The merger combines decades of experience and two loyal customer bases under a single brand.

“Fox Cycle Works has always been about the people as much as the bikes,” says Dane Fox, partner owner. “Joining forces with Schiets Motorsports allows us to take everything we’ve built with our community and expand it. Throttle Society gives us a place where riders don’t just buy bikes, they belong.”

Schiets Motorsports has served the Fremont area for generations, building a strong presence in the local powersports market. Leadership says the new brand allows the business to preserve that legacy while evolving to meet today’s retail environment.

The Throttle Society team poses for a family photo. Owners say plans are underway for a grand opening event at the end of May, with additional details to be shared on the dealership’s social media channels.

“Schiets Motorsports has been part of this area for generations, and that history matters,” says Nathan Pfeiffer, partner owner, GM. “Throttle Society lets us carry that legacy forward while creating something new — a space that connects riders, families and friends from across our communities.”

Throttle Society will carry major motorcycle brands, a large selection of pre-owned Harley-Davidson models, as well as ATVs and side-by-sides. The dealership also offers certified service, parts and riding apparel.

The new consolidated dealership offers large areas for each department to operate. Ownership says events and community-building initiatives will be a key part of the new operation.

For powersports dealers, the merger reflects a broader trend of consolidation and rebranding in regional markets, with operators leveraging combined scale, facility upgrades and community-focused marketing to strengthen their competitive position.