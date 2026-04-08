The previously reported consolidation of Harley-Davidson dealerships in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region is now clearer following the completed sale of Bayside Harley-Davidson in Portsmouth.

Bayside Harley-Davidson was sold by longtime owner Maurice Slaughter on March 6 to Michael Veracka of MOD Enterprises.

As Powersports Business reported in February, Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson and Southside Harley-Davidson announced plans to combine operations at the Portsmouth location of Bayside Harley-Davidson, signaling a broader strategic shift in the market.

That move coincides with the March 6 transaction in which Bayside Harley-Davidson was sold by longtime owner Maurice Slaughter to Michael Veracka of MOD Enterprises. The deal was brokered by Performance Brokerage Services, which served as the exclusive sell-side advisor.

The acquisition is part of a larger effort to streamline operations in the Hampton Roads market, bringing multiple dealerships under a unified ownership structure. Operations for the combined stores are centered at the Portsmouth location, where Bayside will be rebranded as Ironclad Harley-Davidson.

For new owner Michael Veracka and MOD Enterprises — widely recognized as the largest Harley-Davidson dealership group in the U.S. — the move reinforces a multi-store strategy focused on scale and operational efficiency. (Photo: Performance Brokerage Services)

The consolidation aligns with earlier messaging from the dealerships, which emphasized continuity for customers and staff. According to a joint announcement in February, the transition brings together more than a century of Harley-Davidson experience, with employees from all locations offered positions within the new organization.

For Veracka and MOD Enterprises — widely recognized as the largest Harley-Davidson dealership group in the U.S. — the move reinforces a multi-store strategy focused on scale and operational efficiency. The group also operates Riverside Harley-Davidson, known as the world’s top-volume Harley-Davidson dealership by new unit sales.

Maurice Slaughter, who spent more than 25 years in the motorcycle business after entering from the automotive sector, built Bayside Harley-Davidson into one of the industry’s most recognized stores. (Photo: Performance Brokerage Services)

Slaughter, who spent more than 25 years in the motorcycle business after entering from the automotive sector, built Bayside Harley-Davidson into one of the industry’s most recognized stores. The dealership earned multiple national accolades, including top-10 and top-100 rankings from Dealernews, as well as recognition for its service department and dealership theme.

The transaction also highlights the continued role of buy-sell activity in reshaping the powersports retail landscape. Performance Brokerage Services noted it has advised on nearly 450 dealership transactions over the past five years, underscoring the pace of consolidation across the industry.

Bayside Harley-Davidson will be renamed Ironclad Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location. (Image: Ironclad Harley/Facebook)

The Hampton Roads realignment reflects broader trends impacting the Harley-Davidson network and powersports retail overall. Market pressures, succession planning, and the pursuit of operational efficiencies are increasingly driving multi-store ownership models and regional consolidation strategies.

Michael Veracka, Owner of MOD Enterprises, shares, “It was a great pleasure to work with George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services on the buy/sell of Bayside Harley-Davidson, Virginia’s #1 Harley-Davidson Dealer! They did an outstanding job coordinating efforts to facilitate the buy/sell of Bayside Harley-Davidson while simultaneously helping Harley-Davidson Motor Company optimize the local dealer network, consolidating Southside Harley-Davidson and Hampton Roads Harley-Davidson in the local market. Without the support of Performance Brokerage Services, this deal would not have happened.”

The newly renamed Ironclad Harley-Davidson will remain at its current location.