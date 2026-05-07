Crown Automotive acquires Boswell’s Country Roads Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson consolidation continues as Crown Automotive and PowerSports Group announced on May 6 that it has acquired Boswell’s Country Roads Harley-Davidson in Cookeville, Tennessee. The acquisition makes it the fourth Harley-Davidson dealership in the state to join the Crown Automotive family in the last two years.

Boswell’s Country Roads Harley-Davidson is now part of a four-dealership network in Tennessee owned by Crown Automotive and PowerSports Group. (Photo: Boswell’s Country Roads Harley-Davidson)

Boswell’s Country Roads will join the Crown-Smoky Mountain Motor Company — a division of Crown Automotive — which is comprised of the following Tennessee dealerships: Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson in Maryville; Rocky Top Harley-Davidson in Pigeon Forge; and Thunderhead Harley-Davidson in Kodak. Also included in the network are five additional retail outlets across Tennessee and North Carolina.

Crown Automotive says the addition of the dealership is an exciting development as the group looks to expand its commitment to serving the Tennessee motorsports community.

“We’re eager to bring in Country Roads to the Crown Automotive Group and work with them to continue providing Cookeville with top-notch service,” says Crown Automotive and PowerSports Group CEO and executive director Kevin Hawkins. “Country Roads shares our values of customer focus, teamwork, integrity, and growth, and we’re looking forward to this shared new chapter.”

Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson President and Founder Scott Maddux says the acquisition is personal, as he and several members of his leadership team grew up in Cookeville, Tennessee.

“We are truly honored that the Hickingbotham and Boswell families have entrusted us with their future. We know this region, we respect its strong riding culture, and we’re committed to building Country Roads Harley-Davidson into a premier destination for riders across the Upper Cumberland and beyond.” — Scott Maddux

This latest acquisition is another example of the growing trend of Harley-Davidson store consolidation. Most recently, in April, another large, well-capitalized auto group — Sonic Automotive — across several key U.S. markets as part of its ongoing growth strategy. Both the Sonic and Crown acquisitions continue to highlight the increasing role of large, well-capitalized groups shaping the future of powersports retail.