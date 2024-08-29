Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson merges with automotive group

Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson has announced its merger with Crown Automotive Group, a prestigious name in the automotive world.

Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson was founded in 2004 with a clear and simple vision to exceed riders’ expectations. Smoky Mountain has expanded to seven locations, set Guinness World Records, and received numerous Bar & Shield recognitions. The company has hosted state, regional, and national HOG rallies, Annual Bike Weeks, and established a renowned restaurant and music venue that draws visitors from around the globe.

Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson merged with Crown Automotive Group. Photo courtesy of Smoky Mountain, Google

Crown Automotive Group, founded in 1969 by Dwayne Hawkins, is driven by its core values of Customer Focus, Teamwork, Integrity, and Growth. With over 50 years in the automotive industry, Crown Automotive Group is a privately owned, award-winning dealership group with operations in Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee. Crown Automotive Group has 22 dealerships, 40 brands, and 1,233 employees, maintaining a 4.7 average Google rating. The group continues to expand, offering a vast selection of new, certified, and meticulously inspected pre-owned vehicles with financing options for every budget. Crown Automotive Group has been named a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times for four consecutive years.

Both companies are committed to advancing operations and opportunities, leveraging their industry expertise and operational strengths. By combining their resources and reputations, the merged entity will provide an exceptional range of products, services, and experiences for customers. The partnership aims to inspire and energize communities, creating a positive impact and fostering customer enthusiasm.

“As I reflect on our history, I am proud of our accomplishments,” says Scott Maddux, founder of Smokey Mountain Harley-Davidson. “However, we cannot rest on our achievements. It is now time to take our next step, expand the vision, and set our sights on the next 5, 10, and 20 years of growth and development. For the past three years, I have been working with Crown Automotive Group’s leadership team, founded by my wife’s uncle, Dwayne Hawkins, to compare industries, operational strengths, weaknesses, and future opportunities. As a result, I am thrilled to announce our new partnership with Crown Smoky Mountain. I am totally committed to making this partnership a great one in which both Crown Automotive Group and Smoky Mountain Motor Company can leverage our industry operating histories, reputations, industry experience, and operational and experiential know-how to advance our operations and opportunities going forward.”