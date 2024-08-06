Harley-Davidson Riding Academy trains 1M riders

Harley-Davidson has trained one million riders through its Riding Academy program, cementing its status as the largest U.S. rider training program.

“We’re proud to hit one million riders trained, and it’s a significant milestone for the Harley-Davidson Riding Academy,” says Jochen Zeitz, chairman, CEO and president of Harley-Davidson. “Promoting rider education and training for riders new and old is an important part of the overall riding ecosystem. At Harley-Davidson, we’re committed to building ridership and deepening our connection with customers, ultimately reinforcing our goal to be the most desirable motorcycle and lifestyle brand in the world.”

Launched in 2000 as Rider’s Edge, the program was rebranded in 2013 as Harley-Davidson Riding Academy. Today, the program provides training through a network of more than 225 Harley-Davidson dealerships in 43 states, making it the largest rider training network in the U.S. and the only nationwide rider licensing program sponsored by a motorcycle manufacturer.

With a suite of premium rider development experiences designed to enhance and enrich any rider’s journey, Harley-Davidson Riding Academy is a leader in providing lifelong motorcycle riding skills development. The foundation of Riding Academy training is the New Rider Course that helps students achieve their dream of riding a motorcycle.

Riding Academy also offers courses for intermediate-level riders, those wanting to learn how to operate a three-wheel vehicle, Adventure Touring riding, and Skills Practice for riders wanting to gain skills on their own motorcycles. In most states, successful completion of the New Rider Course, Intermediate, or Three-Wheel Course earns students a license waiver to get a motorcycle endorsement on their license at the state DMV.

The majority of Harley-Davidson Riding Academy coaches are dual-certified by Riding Academy and the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) to ensure they adhere to the highest standards of professionalism, safety, and adult learning principles. The Riding Academy is proud to have over 1,500 certified coaches in its network.