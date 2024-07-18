U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) has secured $89 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to support Harley-Davidson’s zero-emissions motorcycle production in York County, Pennsylvania. The funding comes from the Domestic Manufacturing Conversion (DMC) Grant program, an Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provision that supports domestic production of zero-emissions vehicles (ZEVs).

Harley will use its grant funding to upgrade the York Plant to develop further and build electric motorcycles.

“In a world where demand for electric vehicles is only growing stronger, we have an obligation to ensure American manufacturers can compete on the international stage,” says Senator Casey. “Harley-Davidson is one of America’s iconic manufacturers, and this funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will ensure it will be able to continue leading the global market in the years and decades to come. I will always fight for investments that support a strong, clean economy and continue South Central Pennsylvania’s legacy as a manufacturing powerhouse.”

Senator Casey sent a letter of support to the DOE advocating for the zero-emission motorcycle manufacturing project. Thanks to the DMC grant, Harley Davidson will adjust and increase the production of certain existing Harley-Davidson and LiveWire-branded electric motorcycles. Harley’s electric motorcycle business, LiveWire, uses an all-American supply chain and is the largest electric motorcycle manufacturer in the country.

Senator Casey has a history of fighting for the York Harley Davidson facility and supported the Inflation Reduction Act, which included tax credits for individuals and companies manufacturing or deploying clean energy technologies to help lower costs and secure our energy independence. The IRA included a Casey-led provision to provide a “domestic content” bonus credit for companies that use American steel, iron, and manufactured goods.

In May 2023, Senator Casey visited Harley Davidson’s York facility to introduce the Electric Motorcycle Parity Act to include qualifying motorcycles among the vehicles eligible for the clean vehicle tax credits in the IRA.